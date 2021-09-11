Nation Current Affairs 11 Sep 2021 Karnal standoff ends ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnal standoff ends: Haryana govt orders probe into Aug 28 incident

PTI
Published Sep 11, 2021, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2021, 12:38 pm IST
The probe will be completed within a month and former SDM Ayush Sinha will remain on leave during the time
Farmers during their sit-in protest continuing from yesterday after their Kisan Mahapanchayat, outside the Mini Secretariat in Karnal, Sept. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Farmers during their sit-in protest continuing from yesterday after their Kisan Mahapanchayat, outside the Mini Secretariat in Karnal, Sept. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Saturday ordered a probe into last month's clash between farmers and police and sent the IAS officer at the centre of a row between the two sides on leave. Following this, the farmers said they would call off their protest outside the Karnal district headquarters.

The probe will be conducted by a retired judge, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Devender Singh told the media in Karnal. The probe will be completed within a month and former SDM Ayush Sinha will remain on leave during the time, Singh added.

 

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who was also part of the press conference, said they would now call off their sit-in outside the Karnal district headquarters. The farmers had been demanding the suspension of Sinha, who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to "break the heads" of farmers if they cross the line.

About 10 protesters were hurt in the clash with police in Karnal on August 28 when they tried to march towards the venue of a BJP meeting. Devender Singh also announced that jobs would be given to two family members of a farmer, who the protesters claimed had died after he was injured during the lathicharge. This allegation was earlier by the administration.

 

...
Tags: karnal district, farmers protest, farmers maha panchayat, haryana government, kaarnal standoff
Location: India, Haryana, Sirsa


Related Stories

Karnal standoff: Another round of talks between farmers, officials today

Latest From Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne in New Delhi. (PTI)

India, Australia hold inaugural '2+2' talks

Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rains in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

Heavy rains in Delhi leave part of airport, several areas of city waterlogged

The transgenders themselves cooked food and prepared dishes and distributed them to the poor. (ANI)

Transgender community distributes food to over 300 needy on Ganesh Chaturthi in AP

Kerala: Girl cadets, parents express happiness over admission to Sainik School



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnal standoff: Another round of talks between farmers, officials today

Farmers during their sit-in protest demanding action against IAS officer Ayush Sinha over police lathi-charge on the protesting farmers in August, outside the Mini Secretariat in Karnal, Sept. 9, 2021. (PTI)

Brics leaders tell Kabul not to shelter terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 13th BRICS Summit, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (PIB/PTI)

India records 33,376 new coronavirus cases, 308 deaths

A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a special vaccination drive Vaccination Mela, in Bengaluru, (PTI/Shailendra Bhojak)

Mehbooba Mufti allegedly under house arrest

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti (PTI file photo)

Directing door-to-door vaccination is not feasible: Supreme Court

The court further noted that at the present stage, it will be difficult to issue general directions, especially with regard to diversity of conditions and our directions should not infringe upon the administrative powers of the state governments. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->