Heavy rains in Delhi leave part of airport, several areas of city waterlogged

PTI
Published Sep 11, 2021, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2021, 12:07 pm IST
The Delhi Traffic also posted tweets informing people about the stretches where they are expected to witness waterlogging
Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rains in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (PTI/Atul Yadav)
 Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rains in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed the national capital Saturday morning, leaving the forecourt of the Delhi airport and other parts of the city waterlogged.

The Delhi airport said on Twitter here was waterlogging at the forecourt for a short period. "Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved."

 

According to civic agencies, several areas in the city including Moti Bagh, RK Puram, Madhu Vihar, Hari Nagar, Rohtak Road, Badarpur, Som Vihar, Ring Road near IP Station, Vikas Marg, Sangam Vihar, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Munirka, Rajpur Khurd, Nangloi and Kirari also witnessed waterlogging.

People posted pictures and videos of waterlogged streets on social media.

In a video on Twitter purportedly showing waterlogging in Madhu Vihar, some DTC cluster buses could be seen standing in the water, and other commuters manoeuvring their vehicles through the inundated road.

 

Twitter users also posted videos of waterlogging in the Sadar Bazar area, near Minto bridge, ITO, and Nangloi flyover.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) said the filed staff is on the ground to pump out water from streets.

"Due to heavy rain in the early morning (on Saturday), waterlogging occurred at a number of places. We are tackling those issues on priority. Our staff is present round the clock to monitor the situation," a PWD official said.

The Delhi Traffic also posted tweets informing people about the stretches where they are expected to witness waterlogging.

 

"Traffic Alert. Traffic is heavy due to water logging at GGR/PDR. Kindly Avoid the Stretch," it said in a tweet around 11 am.

"Traffic Alert. Water logging near WHO on Ring Road. Kindly Avoid the Stretch," it said in another tweet.

Tags: delhi rains, heavy rainfall, delhi waterlogging, delhi airport
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


