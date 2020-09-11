171st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,566,726

95,529

Recovered

3,542,569

73,057

Deaths

76,336

1,168

Maharashtra99079526143227787 Andhra Pradesh5376874356474634 Tamil Nadu4860524294168093 Karnataka4309473224546808 Uttar Pradesh2920292215064112 Delhi2054821754004638 West Bengal1931751660273730 Bihar153735137271775 Telangana152602119467940 Odisha143117108001633 Assam135805105702633 Gujarat109627903303150 Kerala9926772574385 Rajasthan97376804821178 Haryana8599466705882 Madhya Pradesh81379612851640 Punjab72143519062061 Jharkhand5807942115512 Chhatisgarh5568025885477 Jammu and Kashmir4913434215832 Uttarakhand2822618783372 Goa2289017592262 Puducherry1853613389347 Tripura1783010255161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
Swami Agnivesh, firebrand social worker and Arya Samaj leader, passes away at 80

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Sep 11, 2020, 9:49 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2020, 9:49 pm IST
Working out of Haryana, he later joined active politics and became the education minister in 1979.
Swami Agnivesh
 Swami Agnivesh

Noted social activist and Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital, doctors said. He died just 10 days short of his 81st birthday.

Agnivesh was critically ill and admitted to an ICU of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, and was on ventilatory support since Tuesday, the doctors said.

 

"He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and died today due to multi-organ failure as his condition deteriorated and he went into cardiac arrest at 6 pm," a spokesperson of the hospital said. Resuscitation was attempted but he passed away at 6:30 pm, he said.

Born Vepa Shyam Rao in a Telugu Brahmin family, Agnivesh held a law degree and for a brief while worked with Sabyasachi Mukherji, the future Chief Justice of India. He joined the Arya Samaj in 1968 and took sanyasi vows in 1970, relinquishing his caste and surname. 

 

Working out of Haryana, a main centre of the Arya Samaj, he later joined active politics and became the education minister in 1979. In 1981, he formed the Bonded Labour Liberation Front to fight against the social evil. While Arya Samaj remains a revivalist Hindu organisation which does not advocate secularism, Agnivesh remained a fierce secularist and backed inter-faith dialogue.

A notable face of India's diverse and vibrant civil society, Agnivesh had also served as the president of the World Council of Arya Samaj -- the apex Samaj body.

 

...
Tags: swami agnivesh, arya samaj


The Bombay High Court

Freedom of speech and expression provided under Article 19 not absolute: Bombay HC

The Arkeshwaraswamy temple in Mandya, Karnataka.

Three men killed inside famous 12 century temple in Mandya, Karnataka

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (PTI file photo)

CDS Bipin Rawat appears before standing committee on defence amid Ladakh standoff

Aspirants enter an examination centre without following social distancing norms to appear for the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (BSTET) exams amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. (PTI)

India may have over 7 million coronavirus cases by October, become No 1 in tally



