171st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,566,726

95,529

Recovered

3,542,569

73,057

Deaths

76,336

1,168

Maharashtra99079526143227787 Andhra Pradesh5376874356474634 Tamil Nadu4860524294168093 Karnataka4309473224546808 Uttar Pradesh2920292215064112 Delhi2054821754004638 West Bengal1931751660273730 Bihar153735137271775 Telangana152602119467940 Odisha143117108001633 Assam135805105702633 Gujarat109627903303150 Kerala9926772574385 Rajasthan97376804821178 Haryana8599466705882 Madhya Pradesh81379612851640 Punjab72143519062061 Jharkhand5807942115512 Chhatisgarh5568025885477 Jammu and Kashmir4913434215832 Uttarakhand2822618783372 Goa2289017592262 Puducherry1853613389347 Tripura1783010255161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
Nation Current Affairs 11 Sep 2020 Government to set up ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Government to set up COVID-19 isolation centes in rural Telangana: Etala Rajendar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Sep 11, 2020, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2020, 2:03 pm IST
He wanted the health department to prepare itself for facing sudden spikes in COVID-19 cases.
Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas gives sample for COVID-19 test ahead of the Monsoon Session, in Hyderabad. (PTI)
 Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas gives sample for COVID-19 test ahead of the Monsoon Session, in Hyderabad. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: COVID-19 cases are increasing in rural areas with each passing day and there is need for setting up government-run isolation centres in these areas to house coronavirus-infected patients, health minister Etela Rajendar has said.

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation with senior department officials, he pointed out that families living in villages do not have facilities to isolate in their own homes those suffering from the coronavirus. Hence, there is need to set up isolation centres with all required facilities in rural areas.

 

The minister instructed health officials to ensure that such centres also have adequate stocks of medicines and disposables, including protection kits, for medical and associated personnel.

He wanted the health department to prepare itself for facing sudden spikes in COVID-19 cases. He pointed out that if there are one lakh new cases, then 15,000 of them will require hospital care. Arrangements must be put in place to treat 10,000 of these patients in government hospitals and the remaining 5,000 in private hospitals, he said.

On availability of oxygen supplies at government-run hospitals, the minister went over plans for installing liquid oxygen tanks (LOTs) in 22 hospitals of the state.

 

At present, Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, and NIMS in Hyderabad, Kakatiya Medical College Hospital in Warangal, RIMS in Adilabad and Nizamabad Government Hospital have LOTs.

Installation of LOTs has also been completed at the King Koti Hospital and TIMS in Hyderabad as well as at Mahbubnagar Government Hospital. Setting up of these tanks will be completed at 13 other hospitals selected across the state in the next three days, officials informed the minister.

Rajendar said he has received several complaints at the legislature premises from MLAs and MLCs about medical equipment needing repairs in hospitals across the state.

 

He wanted officials to prepare an inventory of all medical equipment in all government hospitals, their state of repair, and appoint personnel to carry out such repairs. “At the same time, do not lose sight of other seasonal diseases and health conditions of people while focusing on COVID-19,” the minister cautioned.

...
Tags: telangana coronavirus, rural telangana coronavirus, coronavirus testing, coronavirus treatment
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Aspirants enter an examination centre without following social distancing norms to appear for the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (BSTET) exams amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. (PTI)

India may have over 7 million coronavirus cases by October, become No 1 in tally

Healthcare workers in contact with confirmed cases of Covid-19 without adequate protection as analysed by IMA was 2.8 per cent. (AFP)

Death due to coronavirus higher among doctors, healthcare workers

KTR (Photo: Facebook/ KTR)

Don’t show ‘herogiri’, KTR tells Congress

Medical oxygen tanks. (AP)

No restriction be imposed on inter-state movement of medical oxygen: Centre to states



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, China decide border tension not in best interest of both nations

Minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow. (Image: Twitter\@aadilbrar)

Centre tells states, UTs to retest all symptomatic negative cases of antigen tests

A medic collects a swab sample of a man for COVID-19 test at Civil Hospital, in Amritsar. (PTI)

COVID-19 pandemic: Serum Institute of India halts trials of AstraZeneca's vaccine

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a free testing centre in Hyderabad. (AFP)

BJP tells its US supporters not to use party's name in US presidential polls

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump at the Howdy modi event in Houston last year. (AP)

Amid Rafale's induction, Rajnath Singh issues 'big and stern' message to China

A Rafale jet at the Ambala air base.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham