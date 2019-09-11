Nation Current Affairs 11 Sep 2019 'Where is the p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Where is the plan to get country out of decline and gloom?' asks Chidambaram

ANI
Published Sep 11, 2019, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 12:55 pm IST
Chidambaram, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with INX Media case, has asked his family to tweet on his behalf.
Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister. (Photo: File)
 Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government alleging economic slowdown.

In a series of tweets, he said, "I am deeply concerned about the economy. The poor are the worst affected. Lower incomes, fewer jobs, less trade, and lower investment affect the poor and the middle class. Where is the plan to get the country out of this decline and gloom?"

 

Chidambaram, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with INX Media case, has asked his family to tweet on his behalf.

The 73-year-old Congress leader also thanked people for supporting him and said, "I am amazed by the capacity of the poor (who I have had the chance to meet and interact with over the last few days) to distinguish between justice and injustice."

In a similar instance, on September 3, Chidambaram took a jibe at the government over the growth rate of 5 per cent in April to June quarter him when he was asked about his custody in CBI.

"Five per cent. What is 5 per cent? You remember 5 per cent?" he responded with a smiling face, mocking the government after the GDP slumped to an over six-year low.

Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister.

Last month, he was arrested by the CBI and later sent to its custody for interrogation. A special CBI court in Delhi sent him to judicial custody in Tihar Jail till September 19.

...
Tags: inx media case, indian economy, p chidambaram, tihar jail
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Post imposition of the Act, from September 1, hefty challans for traffic rules violations by the police has hit the headlines. (Photo: PTI | Representational Image)

Tamil Nadu to reduce traffic violations fine under new Motor Vehicle Act: report

'Police, who came to my house without a warrant, told me that they came related to a case in Pune without a warrant. They were interested in books. They seized my laptop and pen drive. They also changed in my email password and I am unable to access it now. I will get my material from the court within two to three months. They said my name has come in the investigation,' Hany Babu said. (Photo: ANI)

'Raids without warrant against democracy': CPI(M) on DU professor's house raid

The Telangana High Court has taken a serious view of the rising dengue cases in the state and has subsequently asked the government to tackle the 'emergency-like situation' on priority. (Representational Image)

Declare health emergency in T'gana over outbreak of dengue, malaria: BJP state prez

According to the complaint filed by Mehta, the MLA from Mira-Bhayander seat here, a video has been circulating since Monday on social media, purportedly showing a Ganesh 'aarti' (prayer) in which some objectionable words along with his clippings have been inserted, the official at Navghar police station said. (Photo: Twitter | @NarendraMehta)

BJP MLA complains against defamatory video posted online during Ganesh aarti



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

Millennial (73 per cent) and Gen Z (70 per cent) employees are most confident they could do their boss's job better, the Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated and Future Workplace survey revealed. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Tiny tidbits that make Apple iPhone 11 Pro the best smartphone

The new Apple iPhone 11 Pro is available in a beautiful Midnight Green colour.
 

Honda electric vehicle revealed with over 200km of claimed range

Will use 35.5kWh battery with two power outputs for electric motor: 136PS and 154PS.
 

iPhone 11 fails Apple doesn’t want you to know

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max has two biggest drawbacks that Apple doesn't want you to know.
 

Disney gifts kid VIP trip after he donates saved money for hurricane relief

Disney officials took notice of the selfless act by the six-year-old and decided to reward his generosity by giving him a free trip to the theme park. (Photo: ANI)
 

Swara Bhasker loses her Kolhapuri flats at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja; see

Swara Bhasker.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Raids without warrant against democracy': CPI(M) on DU professor's house raid

'Police, who came to my house without a warrant, told me that they came related to a case in Pune without a warrant. They were interested in books. They seized my laptop and pen drive. They also changed in my email password and I am unable to access it now. I will get my material from the court within two to three months. They said my name has come in the investigation,' Hany Babu said. (Photo: ANI)

Declare health emergency in T'gana over outbreak of dengue, malaria: BJP state prez

The Telangana High Court has taken a serious view of the rising dengue cases in the state and has subsequently asked the government to tackle the 'emergency-like situation' on priority. (Representational Image)

282-ft tall building, 49 elevators, zumba and more: Amazon’s big bet in India

The US retail giant launched its first site in the South Asian nation of 1.3 billion people in 2013 and is locked in a fierce battle with Walmart, which bought a 77-percent share in local e-commerce behemoth Flipkart for USD 16 billion last year. (Photo: Amazon | Twitter)

J&K Block Development Council polls likely to be held next month: report

It will also test the popularity of Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370 which gave the special status to the state. (Photo: File)

BJP MLA complains against defamatory video posted online during Ganesh aarti

According to the complaint filed by Mehta, the MLA from Mira-Bhayander seat here, a video has been circulating since Monday on social media, purportedly showing a Ganesh 'aarti' (prayer) in which some objectionable words along with his clippings have been inserted, the official at Navghar police station said. (Photo: Twitter | @NarendraMehta)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham