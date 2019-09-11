Watch: WB police fire water cannons at BJP protestors over hike in electricity tariff

The police used water cannons, tear gas and barricades to stop the protesters when they turned violent. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kolkata: The youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Wednesday held a protest here against hike in electricity tariff and alleged corruption in meter reading.

They were planning to head to the Calcutta Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) office in the Chowringhee square area in the city. The Kolkata Police stopped the protesters near Chandni Chowk metro station.

#WATCH: Police fire water cannons at BJP workers marching towards Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) office over hike in electricity tariff, in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/CYHNqZRulk — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

The police used water cannons, tear gas and barricades to stop the protesters when they turned violent.

"We were going to the CESC office when the police attacked our workers. We are fighting against the high electricity rates in the state," a party worker told ANI.

Several party workers sustained injuries and were taken to the nearby hospital and some of the workers were arrested by the police.