Nation Current Affairs 11 Sep 2019 UN chief wants Indo- ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UN chief wants Indo-Pak to resolve J&K issue through dialogue: Spokesperson

PTI | YOSHITA SINGH
Published Sep 11, 2019, 4:58 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 5:03 pm IST
India has maintained that Kashmir issue is an internal matter and there is no need for third-party mediation.
Guterres met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit last month in Biarritz, France and has also spoken to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, UN chief's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a daily press briefing. (Photo: File)
 Guterres met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit last month in Biarritz, France and has also spoken to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, UN chief's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a daily press briefing. (Photo: File)

United Nations/New Delhi: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who has had contacts with the leadership in India and Pakistan, remains very concerned about any potential escalation between the two countries over Kashmir and appeals to both sides to deal with the issue through dialogue, his spokesperson said.

Guterres met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit last month in Biarritz, France and has also spoken to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, UN chief's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a daily press briefing here on Tuesday.

 

On Monday, Guterres also met with the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Maleeha Lodhi on her request over the Kashmir issue.

His message to all of them has been the same, both publicly and privately, that he remains very concerned about any potential escalation between India and Pakistan over the situation. He appeals to both sides to deal with the issue through dialogue, Dujarric said.

Dujarric was responding to a question on whether Guterres plans to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir during the UN General Assembly session later this month which would be attended by both Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

You know, the position our position on mediation has, as a matter of principle, has always remained the same, Dujarric said.

His comments came as India and Pakistan clashed at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva over the Kashmir issue.

The UN chief has maintained that his good offices are available only if both sides ask for it.

However, India has made it clear to the international community that the Kashmir issue is an internal matter and there is no need for a third-party mediation.

And, as was said by the High Commissioner for Human Rights recently, the situation in Kashmir can only be solved with the full respect of human rights, Dujarric said.

Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations with India and expelled the Indian high commissioner following the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

...
Tags: article 370 revoked, un
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

An

Mumbai: Sky in eye, 50,000 cops on ground for Ganesh immersion

Former Defence Pilot and Aviation Expert Vipul Saxena said that a PAN call is given by a pilot to the ATC when he is facing a situation requiring a priority landing at the nearest airfield or destination airfield. (Photo: File)

GoAir pilot sends distresscall to ATC before landing in Kannur airport

In coming days, BMS has planned to protest against decision to allow 100pc FDI in coal mining, rising unemployment, economic slowdown. (Photo: ANI)

RSS' labour wing BMS opens front against Modi government's economic policies

The court queried the man on whether he had changed his name after the marriage in an Arya Samaj temple and taken proper legal steps to change his name. (Photo: PTI)

‘Should be a great lover’: SC to Muslim man who married Hindu woman



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Should be a great lover’: SC to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

The court queried the man on whether he had changed his name after the marriage in an Arya Samaj temple and taken proper legal steps to change his name. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is absolutely horrible for entire tech industry

iPhone launches have been pretty stale since the last few years.
 

Mi Band 4 put to shame? Huami launches Amazfit GTR 47.2 mm with better specs

GTR 47.2 mm comes with 12 different sports modes including several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running and workout.
 

Prez, PM extend wishes on Onam; Keralites celebrate with lavish feast & floral decks

(Photo: File)
 

Over 2700 gifts received by PM to be auctioned from Sep 14

Over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mathura: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers segregate plastic from waste

At the event, Modi also exchanged pleasantries with a couple of women rag pickers. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'He was creating law and order situation': AP DGP on Naidu's house arrest

DGP DG Sawangsaid that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was taken into preventive custody as he was creating tensions and disturbing law and order. (Photo: ANI)

Modi govt should now work to get back PoK: MGP

MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar, whose party is a former ally of the ruling BJP in Goa, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for some of his government's bold decisions during the first 100 days of its second term. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Two ferries carrying 200 people collides

Both ferries sustained minor damages and no injuries have been reported so far. (Photo: ANI)

Prez, PM extend wishes on Onam; Keralites celebrate with lavish feast & floral decks

(Photo: File)

Over 2700 gifts received by PM to be auctioned from Sep 14

Over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham