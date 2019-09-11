Nation Current Affairs 11 Sep 2019 No Muharram for Kash ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No Muharram for Kashmiris

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Sep 11, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Curfew-like restrictions were also imposed on other major cities and towns of the Valley.
The security forces had sealed roads overnight by laying concertina wires and placing ‘bunker vehicles’ in their middle to prevent people from coming out of their homes. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The security forces had sealed roads overnight by laying concertina wires and placing ‘bunker vehicles’ in their middle to prevent people from coming out of their homes. (Photo: File | PTI)

Srinagar: It was Muharram, but that made no difference.

It was another day to stay indoors for Srinagar’s 1.5 million people, a religious occasion to observe solemnity and mourn, did not yield any succour from a continual security clampdown.

 

Thousands of local policemen and Central armed police forces personnel in riot gear enforced curfew-like restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital on Tuesday to thwart attempts by Shia mourners to take out Zuljinah processions to mark Yoam-e-Ashoor, the anniversary of martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Imam Hussein, and his 71 family members and companions in the battle of Karbala (Iraq) in 680 AD.

The security forces had sealed roads overnight by laying concertina wires and placing ‘bunker vehicles’ in their middle to prevent people from coming out of their homes.

Curfew-like restrictions were also imposed on other major cities and towns of the Valley.

In the Kashmir Valley, an official ban remains in force on organising mourning rallies and processions along select traditional routes on the eight and tenth day of Muharram, the first month of Islamic calendar, ever since separatist campaign became violent back in 1989. Since then, only small mourning processions, with certain restrictions, would be permitted in areas having sizable Shia populations, including at imam barahs, places where functions connected with Muharram are traditionally held.

However, for the first time, no Zuljinah and tazia processions were allowed at most places across the Valley. The authorities said restrictions are part of their effort to prevent breach of peace and any harm coming to the lives of common people. The curbs are, however, being seen by local watchers, against the backdrop of persisting tensions in the Valley, triggered by the Centre’s move on August 5, stripping J&K of its Constitutionally-guaranteed special status, and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories.

A report said that a large number of Shia mourners defied restrictions by taking out a procession in Srinagar’s Zabidal and Hassanabad localities late on Tuesday afternoon. The police neither denied nor confirmed the report.

...
Tags: muharram, kashmir valley, tazia
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa loses it in flood-hit Belagavi

Sharad Pawar (Photo: PTI)

Sharad Pawar for Congress-NCP-MNS alliance

Telangana Chief Minster K. Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana tweaks liquor policy for a windfall

Donald Trump, US President

Donald Trump repeats his offer to mediate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 has increased several penalties under the Act, for example, the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. (Photo: ANI)
 

iPhone 11 launch: Final leaks before the official launch

Stay tuned to Deccan Chronicle to watch the iPhone 11 launch LIVE tonight at 10:30pm IST.
 

Delhi is 3rd highest consumer of cannabis in the world, says study

Surprisingly, India doesn't show up in countries where marijuana would be profitable if it was taxed. (Representational Image)
 

Trump nominates Indian-American Anuraag Singhal as Florida judge

Anuraag Singhal is among the 17 judiciary nomination sent by the White House to the Senate. (Photo: Floridabar.org)
 

'Kerfuffle' on Twitter as Shashi Tharoor shares holiday photos

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is famous for using bizarre words in his speeches and tweets. (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
 

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in TN for daughter's wedding

‘It is my pleasure to learn about the wedding of your daughter Dr Rajsri with Dr Sudarsan. Thank you for inviting me on this momentous occasion,’ PM Modi said in the letter. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao plans elite club

K Chandrasekhar Rao (DC)

India slams Pakistan at UNHRC over Kashmir

Ms Singh said “these decisions were taken by our Parliament after a full debate that was televised and enjoyed widespread support”. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana High Court to hear oustees’ relief pleas individually

Telangana High Court

GHMC gears up for Visarjan

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan

Dengue reigns over Hyderabad

Big corporate hospitals say they have each recorded five deaths while medium and small hospitals say there have been five to seven deaths in August.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham