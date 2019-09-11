No Muharram for Kashmiris

The security forces had sealed roads overnight by laying concertina wires and placing ‘bunker vehicles’ in their middle to prevent people from coming out of their homes. (Photo: File | PTI)

Srinagar: It was Muharram, but that made no difference.

It was another day to stay indoors for Srinagar’s 1.5 million people, a religious occasion to observe solemnity and mourn, did not yield any succour from a continual security clampdown.

Thousands of local policemen and Central armed police forces personnel in riot gear enforced curfew-like restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital on Tuesday to thwart attempts by Shia mourners to take out Zuljinah processions to mark Yoam-e-Ashoor, the anniversary of martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Imam Hussein, and his 71 family members and companions in the battle of Karbala (Iraq) in 680 AD.

The security forces had sealed roads overnight by laying concertina wires and placing ‘bunker vehicles’ in their middle to prevent people from coming out of their homes.

Curfew-like restrictions were also imposed on other major cities and towns of the Valley.

In the Kashmir Valley, an official ban remains in force on organising mourning rallies and processions along select traditional routes on the eight and tenth day of Muharram, the first month of Islamic calendar, ever since separatist campaign became violent back in 1989. Since then, only small mourning processions, with certain restrictions, would be permitted in areas having sizable Shia populations, including at imam barahs, places where functions connected with Muharram are traditionally held.

However, for the first time, no Zuljinah and tazia processions were allowed at most places across the Valley. The authorities said restrictions are part of their effort to prevent breach of peace and any harm coming to the lives of common people. The curbs are, however, being seen by local watchers, against the backdrop of persisting tensions in the Valley, triggered by the Centre’s move on August 5, stripping J&K of its Constitutionally-guaranteed special status, and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories.

A report said that a large number of Shia mourners defied restrictions by taking out a procession in Srinagar’s Zabidal and Hassanabad localities late on Tuesday afternoon. The police neither denied nor confirmed the report.