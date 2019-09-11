Nation Current Affairs 11 Sep 2019 Married twice, man s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Married twice, man seeks third wife, gets beaten up in front of Kerala police station

PTI
Published Sep 11, 2019, 8:53 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 8:53 am IST
Further investigation was on, police said even as a video of the man being thrashed by his wives went viral on social media.
Police said they intervened and took them inside the station where the two women lodged a formal complaint, accusing the man of cheating them after marriage and attempting to enter into wedlock with another. (Representational Image)
 Police said they intervened and took them inside the station where the two women lodged a formal complaint, accusing the man of cheating them after marriage and attempting to enter into wedlock with another. (Representational Image)

Coimbatore: Enraged over their estranged husband seeking another partner through a matrimonial website, two women and their kin on Tuesday assaulted him in front of a police station near here with a video of the incident going viral on the social media.

Police said the two, who have been living with their respective parents unable to bear alleged physical torture by their husband, earlier staged a dharna in front of his office, following which he was asked to come to the police station.

 

As the 26-year old man, employed in a private firm, emerged out of the police station after being questioned, the two women, one of whom he had married in 2016 and the other in April this year, and their relatives pounced on him and beat him up.

Police said they intervened and took them inside the station where the two women lodged a formal complaint, accusing the man of cheating them after marriage and attempting to enter into wedlock with another.

Further investigation was on, they said even as a video of the man being thrashed by his wives went viral on social media.

...
Tags: kerala, police, social media, assault
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Responding to UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's Oral Update on Monday, Singh said the recent legislative measures taken by India in Jammu and Kashmir were within the framework of its Constitution. (Photo: File)

They cry victim when they are perpetrators: India slams Pak over human rights charge

The Air India subsidiary company (Alliance Air) flight 9I-728 on August 7, from Raipur to Ranchi, was scheduled for 18:30 hrs but the MLA was denied to board the plane by Air India staff at Raipur Airport as he reported late at the airport. (Photo: File)

Congress MLA misbehaves with female Air India staff after he misses flight

Harsh Vardhan Shringla said New Delhi's move to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status last month and bifurcate it into Union territories was done for the 'benefit' of the people. (Photo: File)

US media showing one-sided perspective on Kashmir: Indian envoy

KAU vice-chancellor R. Chandra Babu said that the varsity will be sending its experts to get trained in artificial intelligence and it will help in disease and pest control. in vast stretches of cultivable lands.

Preference for tribals at Ambalavayal Agriculture College



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti S-Presso rear end design spied for the first time

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso rear end has spied in two variant levels and exterior colours.
 

Police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 has increased several penalties under the Act, for example, the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. (Photo: ANI)
 

iPhone 11 launch: Final leaks before the official launch

Stay tuned to Deccan Chronicle to watch the iPhone 11 launch LIVE tonight at 10:30pm IST.
 

Delhi is 3rd highest consumer of cannabis in the world, says study

Surprisingly, India doesn't show up in countries where marijuana would be profitable if it was taxed. (Representational Image)
 

Trump nominates Indian-American Anuraag Singhal as Florida judge

Anuraag Singhal is among the 17 judiciary nomination sent by the White House to the Senate. (Photo: Floridabar.org)
 

'Kerfuffle' on Twitter as Shashi Tharoor shares holiday photos

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is famous for using bizarre words in his speeches and tweets. (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

They cry victim when they are perpetrators: India slams Pak over human rights charge

Responding to UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's Oral Update on Monday, Singh said the recent legislative measures taken by India in Jammu and Kashmir were within the framework of its Constitution. (Photo: File)

Congress MLA misbehaves with female Air India staff after he misses flight

The Air India subsidiary company (Alliance Air) flight 9I-728 on August 7, from Raipur to Ranchi, was scheduled for 18:30 hrs but the MLA was denied to board the plane by Air India staff at Raipur Airport as he reported late at the airport. (Photo: File)

US media showing one-sided perspective on Kashmir: Indian envoy

Harsh Vardhan Shringla said New Delhi's move to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status last month and bifurcate it into Union territories was done for the 'benefit' of the people. (Photo: File)

Wake up palike! Bengaluru’s buildings are tilting

“The building owners like to build extra floors to get more rent and the BBMP engineers take their share to overlook the violations” he observes angrily.

5,000 cops to keep a watch on D K Shivakumar protest

A file photo of protesters opposing DKS arrest
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham