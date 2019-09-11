Madhya Pradesh minister gets stuck in in traffic jam, helps clear it; see video

The sports minister was able to manage the traffic and gradually the vehicles moved. (Photo: Screengrab)

Indore: A Madhya Pradesh minister helped in clearing traffic in Indore after he was stuck in a jam on Tuesday evening. Sports Minister Jitu Patwari got off his vehicle and helped clear the congestion, assisted by a few others.

#WATCH: Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister, Jitu Patwari, helped in managing traffic after he got stuck in a traffic jam in Indore, yesterday. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/HILkS4fFcl — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

As the traffic light was not working at the intersection point, there was a massive traffic jam. The sports minister was able to manage the traffic and gradually the vehicles moved.