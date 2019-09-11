Nation Current Affairs 11 Sep 2019 Madhya Pradesh minis ...
Madhya Pradesh minister gets stuck in in traffic jam, helps clear it; see video

Published Sep 11, 2019
Patwari was accompanied by a few others, who helped to clear the traffic at the intersection point where the traffic light was not working.
Indore: A Madhya Pradesh minister helped in clearing traffic in Indore after he was stuck in a jam on Tuesday evening. Sports Minister Jitu Patwari got off his vehicle and helped clear the congestion, assisted by a few others.

As the traffic light was not working at the intersection point, there was a massive traffic jam. The sports minister was able to manage the traffic and gradually the vehicles moved.

