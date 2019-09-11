Nation Current Affairs 11 Sep 2019 Kin not spared, D K ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kin not spared, D K Shivakumar daughter summoned by ED

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 11, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 2:04 am IST
The ED is reportedly looking into allegations that the former minister has invested huge money in his daughter’s name.
D K Shivakumar
 D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: After arresting Congress strongman and former minister D.K. Shivakumar in a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED)  has now brought his family members under its scanner and served summons to his 22 –year- old daughter, Aishwarya on Tuesday asking her to appear before its officers in Delhi on September 12 .  

The ED is reportedly looking into allegations that the former minister has invested huge money in his daughter’s name.  Mr Shivakumar had admitted in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission in the run-up to the 2018 assembly elections that his daughter, Aishwarya, owned properties worth Rs 108 crore.

 

The Income Tax department too has claimed in the past that Mr. Shivakumar's daughter had travelled to Singapore in connection with his financial investments there, which, it said, were a part of his ‘unaccounted wealth’ of over Rs 429 crore. On Tuesday, ED officers visited Mr Shivakumar’s  home in Sadashivanagar to hand over the summons, according to sources.

The ED appears to be tightening the noose around Mr Shivakumar even as the federation of Vokkaliga associations has planned a  rally on Wednesday against his arrest, which the JD(S) has claimed is part of the Centre's strategy to target the community’s leaders. The latest summons couldn't have come at a worse time for Mr  Shivakumar as his review petition against the single judge order that failed to restrain ED from arresting him, is coming up before the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday. His bail petition too is coming up for hearing before the Delhi ED designated court on Friday.  The Congress leader’s lawyers are reportedly worried that the ED may seek his custody for four more days when its present 10 day custody ends on Friday. The directorate is said to have asked for a CBI inquiry into his alleged disproportionate assets. The arrested Congress leader, however, exuded confidence that he will emerge victorious, both legally and politically. He thanked party leaders and supporters for standing by him and urged them to hold a peaceful protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday and not cause any inconvenience to people. “I would like to reiterate that I have done nothing wrong & am a target of vendetta politics. With the support and blessings that I am receiving from all of you, and my belief in God and our judiciary, I have faith that I will emerge victorious legally and politically,” Shivakumar tweeted.  AICC president Sonia Gandhi met Mr Shivakumar's brother and MP  D.K. Suresh and  inquired about his  health, while offering support.

...
Tags: d.k. shivakumar, money laundering case, enforcement directorate (ed), aicc president sonia gandhi, election commission
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Over 500 excise officials have been deployed at 42 major and minor border checkposts to intercept the illicit liquor, cash and arrack.

Kerala borders ‘smell’ Onam

In a bid to promote fitness as a means to ward off lifestyle related diseases and build cancer awareness, ELGi employees across the global are gearing up for the #What’sYourFinishLine challenge#.

Coimbatore Marathon to be held October 6

Local village administrative officer, who in turn rushed to the spot, collected all the copper coins and a broken pot.

Ariyalur: De-silting contractor hits pot of copper coins

Maradu Municipal officials stick eviction notice at Alfa Serene flat in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Kochi: Vacate flats in 5 days, Maradu tells owners



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 has increased several penalties under the Act, for example, the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. (Photo: ANI)
 

iPhone 11 launch: Final leaks before the official launch

Stay tuned to Deccan Chronicle to watch the iPhone 11 launch LIVE tonight at 10:30pm IST.
 

Delhi is 3rd highest consumer of cannabis in the world, says study

Surprisingly, India doesn't show up in countries where marijuana would be profitable if it was taxed. (Representational Image)
 

Trump nominates Indian-American Anuraag Singhal as Florida judge

Anuraag Singhal is among the 17 judiciary nomination sent by the White House to the Senate. (Photo: Floridabar.org)
 

'Kerfuffle' on Twitter as Shashi Tharoor shares holiday photos

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is famous for using bizarre words in his speeches and tweets. (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
 

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in TN for daughter's wedding

‘It is my pleasure to learn about the wedding of your daughter Dr Rajsri with Dr Sudarsan. Thank you for inviting me on this momentous occasion,’ PM Modi said in the letter. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

B S Yediyurappa loses it in flood-hit Belagavi

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

K Chandrasekhar Rao plans elite club

K Chandrasekhar Rao (DC)

India slams Pakistan at UNHRC over Kashmir

Ms Singh said “these decisions were taken by our Parliament after a full debate that was televised and enjoyed widespread support”. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana High Court to hear oustees’ relief pleas individually

Telangana High Court

GHMC gears up for Visarjan

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham