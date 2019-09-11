J&K Block Development Council polls likely to be held next month: report

It will also test the popularity of Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370 which gave the special status to the state. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Block Development Council elections will likely to be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir before the state is formally declared a Union Territory on October 31, reported News18.

According to The Hindu report, the schedule of the polls will be announced in a day or two. Several other reports have, however, said that the elections are likely to be held within this month.

These elections will be seen as the first test of the government’s claim of normalcy in Kashmir. It will also test the popularity of Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370 which gave the special status to the state.

Senior officials said preparations have been made for polls “including the preparation of electoral rolls” as it was expected to follow panchayat polls. However, it was held up due to the 2019 general elections.