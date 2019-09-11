Nation Current Affairs 11 Sep 2019 Imran Khan aide seek ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Imran Khan aide seeks asylum in India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published Sep 11, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Former Tehreek legislator fears for life in Pak.
Baldev Kumar (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Baldev Kumar (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Chandigarh: A former Pakistan legislator from Imran Khan-led Tehreek-e-Insaaf Party on Tuesday sought political asylum in India, as he “fears for his life’’ in Pakistan.

Baldev Kumar, 43, was elected to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on a seat reserved for minorities.

 

Mr Kumar has been staying with his wife and two children at Khanna in Punjab’s Ludhiana district since last month, told media that he has come to India seeking asylum as he feels his life was in danger in Pakistan. He came to India with his wife and two children on August 12 via Wagah border and is seeking asylum before his three-month visa to India expires. Mr Kumar is seeking asylum from the Indian government on the grounds that minorities are not safe in Pakistan. He has not applied for asylum formally and has only appealed for it through the media.

“Minorities are under a great sense of fear in Pakistan. Recently, a Sikh girl was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam in Punjab province. Such incidents are happening in Sindh and KP (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) as well. I fear for my life there and therefore I had left Pakistan,” he said.

“I have come here to seek asylum. I am staying in Khanna at my in-laws ‘house and I request ‘Modi Sahib’ (Prime Minister) to help me and my family..we feel secure here and don’t want to go back to Pakistan,” he said.

“I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to ease out visa conditions so that people who are suffering in Pakistan can come and stay in India,” he said.

“We were hoping that fate of Pakistan will change after Imran Khan took over as Prime Minister but sadly he has failed to deliver,” he added.

“People back in my country had thought that it would be a naya (new) Pakistan after Imran Khan took oath as the Prime Minister. However, the situation has now turned grave. Minorities like me are desperate to come to settle in India, where the minorities live with respect and dignity,” he said.

He claimed that the instances of forced conversion of Sikh and Hindu girls in Pakistan’s Sindh province are much higher than what is known.

“Girls are forcibly picked up by members of majority community and converted. Even the police don’t act in time and allow the perpetrators to convert and marry these young girls,” he alleged.

Mr Kumar says that he will not leave India and go to Pakistan at any cost as he fears for his life.

“Minorities do not have any rights in Pakistan. They (extremists) can kill me on my arrival in Pakistan. I request the Indian government to grant me asylum,” he said.

...
Tags: imran khan, pakistan tehreek-e-insaf
Location: India, Chandigarh


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa loses it in flood-hit Belagavi

Sharad Pawar (Photo: PTI)

Sharad Pawar for Congress-NCP-MNS alliance

Telangana Chief Minster K. Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana tweaks liquor policy for a windfall

Donald Trump, US President

Donald Trump repeats his offer to mediate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 has increased several penalties under the Act, for example, the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. (Photo: ANI)
 

iPhone 11 launch: Final leaks before the official launch

Stay tuned to Deccan Chronicle to watch the iPhone 11 launch LIVE tonight at 10:30pm IST.
 

Delhi is 3rd highest consumer of cannabis in the world, says study

Surprisingly, India doesn't show up in countries where marijuana would be profitable if it was taxed. (Representational Image)
 

Trump nominates Indian-American Anuraag Singhal as Florida judge

Anuraag Singhal is among the 17 judiciary nomination sent by the White House to the Senate. (Photo: Floridabar.org)
 

'Kerfuffle' on Twitter as Shashi Tharoor shares holiday photos

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is famous for using bizarre words in his speeches and tweets. (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
 

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in TN for daughter's wedding

‘It is my pleasure to learn about the wedding of your daughter Dr Rajsri with Dr Sudarsan. Thank you for inviting me on this momentous occasion,’ PM Modi said in the letter. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Godavari calms down in Telangana, Andhara Pradesh still affected

They blamed their plight on the cofferdam built on the Godavari to divert water away from the Polavaram project construction works.

Police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 has increased several penalties under the Act, for example, the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. (Photo: ANI)

Opposition leaders pay glowing tributes to Jaitley

Other leaders who spoke included Lok Jan Shakti Party President and Union Minister Ram Vilast Paswan, Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Badal, BJD leader Pinaki Mishra, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva and AIADMK leader Navaneethakrishnan. (Photo: ANI)

Never thought I would have to pay homage to Jaitley my younger friend: Modi

‘I will always feel at loss after his death because he was an encyclopaedia on Indian history, the administration which he used to tell us about the history and guide us towards the final decision,’ PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

Anantkumar Hegde attacks IAS officer Senthil over his resignation

The resignation took a political hue with Congress leaders such as former union minister Mallikarjun Kharge and MLC Ivan D'Souza alleging that the statement reflected on the present state of affairs in India. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham