Donald Trump repeats his offer to mediate on Kashmir

New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said tensions between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue were “less heated” than it was two weeks ago, even as he reiterated his offer to mediate if the two sides wanted.

India has already rejected any mediation by the US President or any other third party and has made it clear that any talks on the matter would have to be bilateral between the two neighbours.

“India and Pakistan are in a conflict over Kashmir. I think it’s a little bit less heated right now than it was two weeks ago. And I’m willing to help them. I get along with both countries very well. I’m willing to help them if they want," Trump said.

India has categorically said that India-Pak is a bilateral issue.