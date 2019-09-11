Nation Current Affairs 11 Sep 2019 Dengue reigns over H ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dengue reigns over Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Sep 11, 2019, 1:25 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 2:02 am IST
As GHMC totters, docs fear fever is here to say for 3 weeks.
Big corporate hospitals say they have each recorded five deaths while medium and small hospitals say there have been five to seven deaths in August.
 Big corporate hospitals say they have each recorded five deaths while medium and small hospitals say there have been five to seven deaths in August.

Hyderabad: Dengue is in town to stay. The city will witness more dengue cases for at least the next three weeks — belated war-footing efforts by the government
and municipality notwithstanding — as the mosquito Aedes aegypti has proliferated in humungous numbers, say doctors. Every area in the city is recording ever-increasing cases of dengue, as of Tuesday.

In the five big corporate hospitals, there are over 150 cases each of fevers, which are testing positive for at least one of the triad of ailment — dengue, malaria and typhoid. The mid-sized hospitals in town, the 50 to 70-bed scale, are reporting being filled to the last bed, with fever cases testing positive for vector borne diseases. Similarly, smaller hospitals of up to 25 beds, oft located in periphery areas, are full with patients with similar cases.

 

The government hospitals have patients admitted to over 100 beds each with fever cases. Fever Hospital has more than 500 beds but has 800 patients. The Niloufer Hospital has 1,000 beds but over 1,700 patients, of which, 70 per cent are fever cases. When smaller hospitals reach the brim of capacity, cases of patients showing deterioration or complicated case histories are being referred to higher centres and better-equipped hospitals, but with no beds available, they are being sent back.

A senior paediatrician in a private hospital in the city, said, “In the last one week, I was forced to send away 10 patients as there is no bed. There is no vacant
ventilator available as complicated cases require them. The situation is very bad but the government is not even willing to acknowledge it.”

With a season of alternating dry and wet cycles on, the number of dengue cases will persist, and increase, for next three weeks.

The preventive measures that the government, especially the health ministry and the GHMC ought to have taken up in the first week of June, have been taken now — in September. The two month delay has led to a major increase in mosquito population.

The life span of the Aedes aegypti mosquito is about 30 to 40 days. The infected mosquito is active for a month and can move around at least 400 feet.  

Due to lack of proper control measures, this breed of mosquito has got a free movement and has spread to all parts of the city, leading to a heightened spread of the disease.

Dr Parag Shankar, critical care specialist, Rainbow Hospitals, explained, “we are seeing two types of cases. One, where the patient is coming with dengue fever
but the situation can be controlled. The second case is where patients come in with pre-existing or already developed complications, and require aggressive
treatment. During the process of treatment, they are succumbing as immune system of the body is responding too strongly to viral load in the body.”

The patients who are obese are presenting even more complications as the surface area of the body is more, and for that reason, the spread of the virus is high in the body, explained doctors.

Senior government doctors stated that they are seeing more complicated cases this year than the last few years as private hospitals are full. A senior government doctor explained, “the situation is bad but we have been warned not to speak to the media, or reveal any numbers, including numbers of deaths. The complete health department has been warned into silence by the government.”

...
Tags: dengue, private hospitals
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Hyderabad: Medical staff not to get leave for 60 days

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa loses it in flood-hit Belagavi

Sharad Pawar (Photo: PTI)

Sharad Pawar for Congress-NCP-MNS alliance

Telangana Chief Minster K. Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana tweaks liquor policy for a windfall

Donald Trump, US President

Donald Trump repeats his offer to mediate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Police distributes free helmets to traffic violators in Bhubaneswar

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 has increased several penalties under the Act, for example, the penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. (Photo: ANI)
 

iPhone 11 launch: Final leaks before the official launch

Stay tuned to Deccan Chronicle to watch the iPhone 11 launch LIVE tonight at 10:30pm IST.
 

Delhi is 3rd highest consumer of cannabis in the world, says study

Surprisingly, India doesn't show up in countries where marijuana would be profitable if it was taxed. (Representational Image)
 

Trump nominates Indian-American Anuraag Singhal as Florida judge

Anuraag Singhal is among the 17 judiciary nomination sent by the White House to the Senate. (Photo: Floridabar.org)
 

'Kerfuffle' on Twitter as Shashi Tharoor shares holiday photos

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is famous for using bizarre words in his speeches and tweets. (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
 

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in TN for daughter's wedding

‘It is my pleasure to learn about the wedding of your daughter Dr Rajsri with Dr Sudarsan. Thank you for inviting me on this momentous occasion,’ PM Modi said in the letter. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

B S Yediyurappa loses it in flood-hit Belagavi

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

K Chandrasekhar Rao plans elite club

K Chandrasekhar Rao (DC)

India slams Pakistan at UNHRC over Kashmir

Ms Singh said “these decisions were taken by our Parliament after a full debate that was televised and enjoyed widespread support”. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana High Court to hear oustees’ relief pleas individually

Telangana High Court

GHMC gears up for Visarjan

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham