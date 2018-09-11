search on deccanchronicle.com
Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

ANI
Published Sep 11, 2018, 6:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 6:18 pm IST
The 33-year-old home guard is currently deployed as traffic police personnel and controls traffic with his dance moves.
Traffic cop Pratap Chandra Khandwal said he created the moves through experience and practice. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Traffic cop Pratap Chandra Khandwal said he created the moves through experience and practice. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bhubaneswar: Traffic cop Pratap Chandra Khandwal has an interesting way of making people obey traffic rules in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

The 33-year-old home guard is currently deployed as traffic police personnel and controls traffic with his dance moves. He is famous among commuters for his distinctive style of controlling the traffic.

 

Check his dance moves here:

 

 

Talking about his method, Pratap told ANI, "I convey my message through dance moves. Initially, people didn't obey rules, but with my style people got attracted and started obeying rules."

Pratap, who is working with the traffic police for four years, added that he created the moves through experience and practice.

Tags: odisha traffic cop, pratap chandra khandwal, odisha dancing cop, bhubaneswar cop
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar




