Telangana Assembly polls: Owaisi-led AIMIM releases first list of candidates

Hyderabad: The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Tuesday announced its first list of seven candidates for the coming legislative assembly elections in Telangana.

Owaisi's younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi would contest from Chandrayangutta assembly segment in Hyderabad, according to a AIMIM release.

The other candidates announced are Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (Yakutpura), Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Charminar), Mohd Moazam Khan (Bahadurpura), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Nampally) and Kausar Moinuddin (Karwan).

The AIMIM had seven MLAs in the state legislative assembly dissolved last week. Legislative assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year.

However, the assembly was dissolved as per the recommendation made by the TRS government, necessitating elections ahead of schedule.