search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh hit out at Modi over rising prices

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 11, 2018, 12:07 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 12:07 am IST
Cong president says combined Opposition will defeat BJP.
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) and Congress President Rahul Gandhi (L) during 'Bharat Bandh' protest. —PTI called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 10, 2018. (PTI Photo)
 Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) and Congress President Rahul Gandhi (L) during 'Bharat Bandh' protest. —PTI called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 10, 2018. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress led opposition parties held a daylong nationwide ‘bandh’ to protest against rising fuel prices. Party President Rahul Gandhi made his first appearance after completing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra at the ‘bandh’. He marched from Rajghat, where he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and offered water from the Mansarovar lake, to Ramlila grounds with other opposition and Congress leaders as part of the country-wide protest.  At the Ramlila grounds, he was joined by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and top opposition leaders, Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar and Loktantrik Janata Dal’s Sharad Yadav and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi among other leaders. 

Mr Gandhi while questioning silence of Prime Minister Modi on fuel prices said combined opposition will defeat BJP in next elections. Addressing the gathering at the Ramlila grounds Mr Gandhi said that in Mr Modi’s rule, hatred being spread and country being divided.  He said, “What the country wants to hear, what the youth want to hear, PM Narendra Modi does not talk about it. Don’t know which world he is in, he keeps giving speeches. In 2014 People believed in him and helped form his government.” 

 

Mr Gandhi further added, “Narendra Modi used to say that nothing has happened in 70 years and we will do that in four years. It is true, what he has done in four years has not happened in 70 years. Wherever you see, one Indian is fighting another. Wherever you go, they divide people — one religion with another, one caste with another and one state pitted against the other.” Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh also lashed out at the Modi  government saying that the ‘government has taken a lot of steps not in the interest of the country and has now “crossed the limit’.

He added, “The Modi government has done a lot which is not in national interest. Now it has crossed the limit and time is coming to change it. Voices from across the country can be heard saying people are unhappy with the government.” Attacking the government he said, “We are unable to understand what purpose the note ban achieved. PM claimed black money will be eradicated. But is has turned out that back money of all thieves has turned white. Then came Gabbar Singh Tax ... Corruption has risen because of that, ask any businessman. But Narendra Modi does not speak about it. This is the truth of the country.”

 Normal life was hit in some states with offices and educational institutes closed and vehicles off the roads during an opposition sponsored ‘Bharat Bandh’ which was largely peaceful, barring some incidents of violence. A three-year-old girl died in Bihar’s Jehanabad district which the BJP alleged was due to delay in find a vehicle to take her to the hospital. Train services were affected in Odisha. In Kerala, the hartal hit normal life. Both public and private transport buses and auto rickshaws kept off the roads.

Tags: rahul gandhi, manmohan singh, narendra modi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: With first ever mid-air refuelling of Tejas, India joins elite list

The first ever mid-air refuelling of the indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas was successfully carried out on Monday, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said. (Photo: Twitter | @DefenceMinIndia)
 

Aishwarya makes Aaradhya proud by winning Meryl Streep award, Janhvi also honoured

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging Aaradhya with her trophy at the event, and with Janhvi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Here are safety tips which can help you survive a mob

Always put some thought to what you are wearing. Comfortable clothing with minimum accessories is best advised (Photo: AFP)
 

Tiny bullet shaped implant may provide relief from long-term back pain

It is meant to treat spinal stenosis which causes narrowing of spinal canal (Photo: AFP)
 

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

According to theologies, the Third Temple’s construction – following the destruction of the previous two – heralds the arrival of the Jewish Messiah. (Youtube Screengrab/ The Temple Institute)
 

Eng vs Ind, 5th Test Day 4: Hosts dominate as India lose Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Man makes 'derogatory' remarks against Yogi Adityanath, arrested

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and threatening a Hindu Yuva Vahini functionary. (Photo: File | ANI)

Momentary difficulty: Centre defends rise in fuel prices

'We are standing with people in their problem. We are trying to redress the issue and will do that,' Ravi Shankar Prasad said, fending off criticism over the issue. (Photo: File | ANI)

Self-inflicted injury marks, Kerala nun died due to drowning, says autopsy report

The body of Sister Susan, a teacher at St Stephens School attached to the convent, was found floating in the well at the sprawling compound on Sunday morning. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Watch: With first ever mid-air refuelling of Tejas, India joins elite list

The first ever mid-air refuelling of the indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas was successfully carried out on Monday, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said. (Photo: Twitter | @DefenceMinIndia)

Inform about steps taken by SIT probing rape of nun by Jalandhar bishop: HC to Kerala

The Kerala High Court wanted to know whether the Bishop was questioned by the team in Jalandhar when it went there about a month ago. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham