search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Odisha’s trans bureaucrat set to marry now

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Sep 11, 2018, 12:25 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 12:25 am IST
Aishwarya is posted as commercial tax officer at Paradip.
Aishwarya Pradhan.
 Aishwarya Pradhan.

BHUBANESWAR: The recent Supreme Court judgement validating sexual relationship between lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) has come as a blessing for a transgender Odisha bureaucrat who now wants to marry her boyfriend. Aishwarya Rutuparna Pradhan, the transgender hailing from the obscure Kanabagiri village under G Udaygiri block in Kandhamal district, cracked the Odisha Public Sevice Commission conducted Odisha Financial Services examinations in 2010. She is currently posted as commercial tax officer at port town Paradip.

Formerly named as Ratikanta Pradhan, Aishwarya was conferred transgender status by a special gazette notification of the Odisha government in 2017. “On September 6, 2018, the Supreme Court of India struck down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), paving the way for dignified living for LGBTQ. Now, we are waiting for the SC giving its stamp approval to same-sex marriage, inheritance of property in accordance with right to equality,” said Aishwarya. The 34-year-old Odisha’s first third gender bureaucrat has decided marry her live-in partner and adopt a girl child.

 

“Now marriage is confined to male and female only. The court needs to empower citizens like us to legally marry the man whom we love, adore and respect. It’s a matter of time only. The apex court would be kind enough to confer these rights to us,” she said. The apex court ruling dated April 15, 2014 recognising the transgender under the third gender category and guaranteeing their constitutional rights was a shot in the arm for LGBTQ.

“I had made up my mind to opt for third gender identity instead of male gender and written to the state government. Only last year, I have been recognised officially as transgender on all official records,” she said. “The general public is appreciative of my work. They all like and respect me. I never felt belittled being a third-gender,” she said.

Stating that she and her friends were eagerly waiting for the implementation of same sex marriage law or a new law for LGBTQ community, Aishwarya said this would help LGBTQ community lead dignified life. Aishwarya is an MA in public administration and also a post-graduate diploma from Indian Institute of mass communication. Her father served in the army. She did an internship with a national daily before opting for a clerk job in a nationalised bank.

On her new gender identity, Aishwarya said it had not posed any sort of hindrances in discharging responsibilities and duties assigned to her. “The general public is appreciative of my work. They all like and respect me. I never felt belittled being a third-gender,” she said. The conference witnessed the participation of over 130 companies from India and abroad and hundreds of delegates.

Tags: lgbtq, aishwarya rutuparna pradhan




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: With first ever mid-air refuelling of Tejas, India joins elite list

The first ever mid-air refuelling of the indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas was successfully carried out on Monday, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said. (Photo: Twitter | @DefenceMinIndia)
 

Aishwarya makes Aaradhya proud by winning Meryl Streep award, Janhvi also honoured

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging Aaradhya with her trophy at the event, and with Janhvi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Here are safety tips which can help you survive a mob

Always put some thought to what you are wearing. Comfortable clothing with minimum accessories is best advised (Photo: AFP)
 

Tiny bullet shaped implant may provide relief from long-term back pain

It is meant to treat spinal stenosis which causes narrowing of spinal canal (Photo: AFP)
 

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

According to theologies, the Third Temple’s construction – following the destruction of the previous two – heralds the arrival of the Jewish Messiah. (Youtube Screengrab/ The Temple Institute)
 

Eng vs Ind, 5th Test Day 4: Hosts dominate as India lose Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Poor literacy plagues Telangana

Even though the government is saying that it will improve the quality of government schools it has been adamant in not implementing Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 along with the government of Andhra Pradesh while even backward states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are implementing it (Representional Image)

Man makes 'derogatory' remarks against Yogi Adityanath, arrested

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and threatening a Hindu Yuva Vahini functionary. (Photo: File | ANI)

Momentary difficulty: Centre defends rise in fuel prices

'We are standing with people in their problem. We are trying to redress the issue and will do that,' Ravi Shankar Prasad said, fending off criticism over the issue. (Photo: File | ANI)

Self-inflicted injury marks, Kerala nun died due to drowning, says autopsy report

The body of Sister Susan, a teacher at St Stephens School attached to the convent, was found floating in the well at the sprawling compound on Sunday morning. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Watch: With first ever mid-air refuelling of Tejas, India joins elite list

The first ever mid-air refuelling of the indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas was successfully carried out on Monday, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said. (Photo: Twitter | @DefenceMinIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham