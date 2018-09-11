search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 2 militants killed in an encounter with security force, ops underway

PTI
Published Sep 11, 2018, 8:57 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 8:57 am IST
Security forces launched cordon and search operation early Tuesday morning following specific information about the presence of militants.
Officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces. (Representational Image)
 Officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Two militants have been killed in the encounter at Galoora area of Handwara, in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.  He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area early Tuesday morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, the official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces. The operation is on, the official said.

Tags: encounter, militants killed, security forces, search operation
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: With first ever mid-air refuelling of Tejas, India joins elite list

The first ever mid-air refuelling of the indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas was successfully carried out on Monday, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said. (Photo: Twitter | @DefenceMinIndia)
 

Aishwarya makes Aaradhya proud by winning Meryl Streep award, Janhvi also honoured

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging Aaradhya with her trophy at the event, and with Janhvi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Here are safety tips which can help you survive a mob

Always put some thought to what you are wearing. Comfortable clothing with minimum accessories is best advised (Photo: AFP)
 

Tiny bullet shaped implant may provide relief from long-term back pain

It is meant to treat spinal stenosis which causes narrowing of spinal canal (Photo: AFP)
 

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

According to theologies, the Third Temple’s construction – following the destruction of the previous two – heralds the arrival of the Jewish Messiah. (Youtube Screengrab/ The Temple Institute)
 

Eng vs Ind, 5th Test Day 4: Hosts dominate as India lose Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP 'daydreaming' of 50-yr-rule, India can't become North Korea: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala termed the claim made by Shah at the BJP national executive meeting as 'Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne' -- a famous TV serial in which the main character was always daydreaming. (Photo: PTI)

‘Lalu Yadav depressed,’ says medical report; condition mentioned by AIIMS

Some media reports have attributed Lalu’s deteriorating health to corruption cases affecting his family and also reports of political one-upmanship between his two sons. (Photo: File)

People excluded from Assam Citizens' list to be deported: Ram Madhav

Madhav said the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, after realising the enormity of the problem of illegal immigrants in Assam, had enacted a state-specific law in the 1950s to expel foreigners. (Photo: File)

Fuel ire feeds bandh fire

Activist stage a protest during the Bharat Bandh organised by the Congress and other parties against the rise in fuel prices, in Bengaluru on Monday (Photos by Shashidhar B and Satish B )

Bengaluru: Auto drivers have field day, fleece commuters

But no buses were plying on the road. The same auto ride on other days would have cost me Rs 500,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham