Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: 4-yr-old branded with hot iron spoon as mother, her lover torture girl

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : SANJANA JADHAV
Published Sep 11, 2018, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 1:08 pm IST
Police and activists swung into action and rescued the young child on Monday after neighbours alerted a local MLA about the duo.
Police investigation revealed that the mother and her lover used to vent out their frustration on the child as indifferences cropped up between the two. (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl from Hyderabad, who was subjected to torture by her own mother and her lover, was rescued on Monday after police and activists swung into action.

The young girl while recounting her ordeal said that she was branded with a hot iron spoon and beaten up by the duo.

 

"My daddy hit me first and pressed the hot iron spoon on me," she said, reported NDTV

Police investigation revealed that the mother and her lover used to vent out their frustration on the child as indifferences cropped up between the two. The police said that the woman's partner also thrashed the child.

The child was rescued when neighbours alerted a local MLA and an NGO about the ongoing torture. The MLA then roped in the police who eventually rescued the girl.

"The child was in a bad shape, beaten up black and blue. Seeing the condition of the child, I have decided to take care of her education and other expenses," the MLA told the Times of India

According to reports, the mother, a resident of Moosarambagh, has been arrested by the police while her partner is absconding.

Tags: children tortured, crime against children, crime against minors, hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




