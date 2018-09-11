Hyderabad: 4-yr-old branded with hot iron spoon as mother, her lover torture girl

Police investigation revealed that the mother and her lover used to vent out their frustration on the child as indifferences cropped up between the two. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl from Hyderabad, who was subjected to torture by her own mother and her lover, was rescued on Monday after police and activists swung into action.

The young girl while recounting her ordeal said that she was branded with a hot iron spoon and beaten up by the duo.

"My daddy hit me first and pressed the hot iron spoon on me," she said, reported NDTV.

Police investigation revealed that the mother and her lover used to vent out their frustration on the child as indifferences cropped up between the two. The police said that the woman's partner also thrashed the child.

The child was rescued when neighbours alerted a local MLA and an NGO about the ongoing torture. The MLA then roped in the police who eventually rescued the girl.

"The child was in a bad shape, beaten up black and blue. Seeing the condition of the child, I have decided to take care of her education and other expenses," the MLA told the Times of India.

According to reports, the mother, a resident of Moosarambagh, has been arrested by the police while her partner is absconding.