Gandhis tax returns to be scrutinised

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 11, 2018, 12:07 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 12:07 am IST
“The assessees’ rights to urge them are reserved in the income tax proceedings,”
Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi on Monday failed to get any relief from the Delhi High Court which dismissed their challenge to reopening of their tax assessments for 2011-12. The rejection of the pleas of the top Congress leaders, including Oscar Fernandes, will pave the way for the Income Tax Department to scrutinise their records for the assessment year 2011-12.

The “writ petitions have to fail,” a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and A K Chawla said while clarifying that the observations in the order with regard to the contentions of the Congress leaders is not conclusive and are recorded for the purpose of disposing of these petitions. “The assessees’ rights to urge them are reserved in the income tax proceedings,” it said while “dismissing” the three petitions which were decided through a common order.

 

