Flood review: World Bank officials to visit Kozhikode tomorrow

Kozhikode: In order to review the post flood condition of the district, a team from the World Bank will visit the district on September 12. The first visit of the World Bank representatives in the State will be at Kozhikode.

After the visit at Kozhikode, the team will head to Wayanad district, one of the worst-hit regions in Malabar after the floods.

In order to discuss the visit of the World Bank representatives, district collector U.V. Jose conducted a meeting at the Collectorate in presence of ADM D. Janil Kumar, sub- collector V. Vigneshwari and other higher level government officials.

The collector, in the meeting, also announced that as per the direction from the General Education Department, a two-day long fund collection drive will be conducted from September 11 to 15 to mobilise resources for the reconstruction of the State from students across Government, aided, unaided, CBSE and ICSE institutions and also Kendriya Vidyalaya and Jawahar Navodaya schools. Funds will also be mobilised from the government and management colleges in the district during the same period.

The general fund mobilising drive from the public will be held during these days in the presence of Excise minister T.P. Ramakrishnan, Transport minister A.K. Saseedran, MLAs, district collector U.V. Jose and various representatives of political parties and social workers. On September 11, the collection drive will be held at Vadakara resthouse and from Sept 13, the drive will be conducted at Kuttyadi panchayat hall.