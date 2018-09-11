search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Flood review: World Bank officials to visit Kozhikode tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 11, 2018, 1:25 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 1:25 am IST
After the visit at Kozhikode, the team will head to Wayanad district, one of the worst-hit regions in Malabar after the floods.
The first visit of the World Bank representatives in the State will be at Kozhikode.
 The first visit of the World Bank representatives in the State will be at Kozhikode.

Kozhikode: In order to review the post flood condition of the district, a team from the World Bank will visit the district on September 12. The first visit of the World Bank representatives in the State will be at Kozhikode.

After the visit at Kozhikode, the team will head to Wayanad district, one of the worst-hit regions in Malabar after the floods.

 

In order to discuss the visit of the World Bank representatives, district collector U.V. Jose conducted a meeting at the Collectorate in presence of ADM D. Janil Kumar, sub- collector V. Vigneshwari and other higher level government officials.

The collector, in the meeting, also announced that as per the direction from the General Education Department, a two-day long fund collection drive will be conducted from September 11 to 15 to mobilise resources for the reconstruction of the State from students across Government, aided, unaided, CBSE and ICSE institutions and also Kendriya Vidyalaya and Jawahar Navodaya schools. Funds will also be mobilised from the government and management colleges in the district during the same period.

The general fund mobilising drive from the public will be held during these days in the presence of Excise minister T.P. Ramakrishnan, Transport minister A.K. Saseedran, MLAs, district collector U.V. Jose and various representatives of political parties and social workers. On September 11, the collection drive will be held at Vadakara resthouse and from Sept 13, the drive will be conducted at Kuttyadi panchayat hall.

Tags: world bank, kerala floods
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: With first ever mid-air refuelling of Tejas, India joins elite list

The first ever mid-air refuelling of the indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas was successfully carried out on Monday, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said. (Photo: Twitter | @DefenceMinIndia)
 

Aishwarya makes Aaradhya proud by winning Meryl Streep award, Janhvi also honoured

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging Aaradhya with her trophy at the event, and with Janhvi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Here are safety tips which can help you survive a mob

Always put some thought to what you are wearing. Comfortable clothing with minimum accessories is best advised (Photo: AFP)
 

Tiny bullet shaped implant may provide relief from long-term back pain

It is meant to treat spinal stenosis which causes narrowing of spinal canal (Photo: AFP)
 

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

According to theologies, the Third Temple’s construction – following the destruction of the previous two – heralds the arrival of the Jewish Messiah. (Youtube Screengrab/ The Temple Institute)
 

Eng vs Ind, 5th Test Day 4: Hosts dominate as India lose Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Poor literacy plagues Telangana

Even though the government is saying that it will improve the quality of government schools it has been adamant in not implementing Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 along with the government of Andhra Pradesh while even backward states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are implementing it (Representional Image)

In literacy, Telangana stands 35th among 36 states and Union Territories

Mr Sandeep Pandey, former member of Central Advisory Board on Education (CABE) said, “Telangana has least literacy rates because the State government has not implemented the RTE Act.

Hyderabad: Notice to CBSE over high fees

Central Board of Secondary Education

Reading, writing, arithmetic must to be literate

Mr Sandeep Pandey, former member of Central Advisory Board on Education (CABE) said, “Definition of literacy is percentage of population above seven years old who can read and write with understanding. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Charminar Pedestrianisation Project comes to a grinding halt

The GHMC has completed work worth Rs 8 crore on the project but due to the recent decision of the traffic police to allow the Ganesh procession on the Charminar route, it will be damaged.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham