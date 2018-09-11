search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI initiates extradition of Nirav Modi’s brother

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 11, 2018, 12:19 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 12:19 am IST
The home ministry will now send it to Belgium, where Neeshal Modi is believed to be holding up, through the diplomatic channel.
Nirav Modi.
 Nirav Modi.

New Delhi: The CBI has initiated the extradition process against Neeshal Modi, brother of the fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi — the alleged mastermind of the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.  According to sources the central probe agency moved the extradition request of Modi to the Union home ministry on Friday. The home ministry will now send it to Belgium, where Neeshal Modi is believed to be holding up, through the diplomatic channel. 

The Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Neeshal Modi, a Belgian national, on the request of the CBI, sources said. In its RCN issued against a fugitive, the Inter-pol asks its member countries to arrest or detain the person if spotted in their countries after which extradition or deportation proceedings can begin. India has extradition treaty with Belgium, they added. 

 

There are allegations that Neeshal Modi was actively involved in the scam. He is alleged to be the beneficiary of funds siphoned off, instrumental in introducing dummy partners and changing pattern of partnership structure of companies, sources said. Neeshal Modi, along with his brother Nirav Modi and uncle Mehul Choksi, fled the country in the first week of January this year, weeks before the scam surfaced. Nirav Modi has been located in the UK while Choksi is in Antigua, sources said. 

The scam pertains to the alleged issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking of more than USD 2 billion to companies of Nirav Modi and Choksi by Punjab National Bank’s Brady House branch during 2011-17, sources said. In a related development, Interpol has issued a RCN against Purvi Modi, a Belgian national and absconding billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi’s sister, in connection with the money laundering case of the PNB scam.

The notice, which acts as an international arrest warrant, states that Purvi Deepak Modi, 44, is required on charges of money laundering. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), the central agency probing the case along with the CBI, has charged Purvi Modi with playing “a major role in laundering the proceeds of crime generated from the PNB scam and being a beneficiary of the scam to the tune of over Rs 950 crore”. 

“She is also the owner/director of several shell or investment companies formed solely for the purpose to launder the proceeds of crime in companies located in the UAE, British Virgin Islands and Singapore,” the agency said in its probe report. The ED wants her to join investigations to take the probe in the case forward and  had sought a global warrant against her as she did not comply with summons issued in this context, sources in the ED said. The agency named her in the first charge sheet filed in the case before a  Mumbai court in May and charged her with laundering the alleged proceeds of crime generated by defrauding the Brady House branch of the PNB. 

Tags: nirav modi, cbi, neeshal modi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: With first ever mid-air refuelling of Tejas, India joins elite list

The first ever mid-air refuelling of the indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas was successfully carried out on Monday, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said. (Photo: Twitter | @DefenceMinIndia)
 

Aishwarya makes Aaradhya proud by winning Meryl Streep award, Janhvi also honoured

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging Aaradhya with her trophy at the event, and with Janhvi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Here are safety tips which can help you survive a mob

Always put some thought to what you are wearing. Comfortable clothing with minimum accessories is best advised (Photo: AFP)
 

Tiny bullet shaped implant may provide relief from long-term back pain

It is meant to treat spinal stenosis which causes narrowing of spinal canal (Photo: AFP)
 

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

According to theologies, the Third Temple’s construction – following the destruction of the previous two – heralds the arrival of the Jewish Messiah. (Youtube Screengrab/ The Temple Institute)
 

Eng vs Ind, 5th Test Day 4: Hosts dominate as India lose Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Man makes 'derogatory' remarks against Yogi Adityanath, arrested

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and threatening a Hindu Yuva Vahini functionary. (Photo: File | ANI)

Momentary difficulty: Centre defends rise in fuel prices

'We are standing with people in their problem. We are trying to redress the issue and will do that,' Ravi Shankar Prasad said, fending off criticism over the issue. (Photo: File | ANI)

Self-inflicted injury marks, Kerala nun died due to drowning, says autopsy report

The body of Sister Susan, a teacher at St Stephens School attached to the convent, was found floating in the well at the sprawling compound on Sunday morning. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Watch: With first ever mid-air refuelling of Tejas, India joins elite list

The first ever mid-air refuelling of the indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas was successfully carried out on Monday, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said. (Photo: Twitter | @DefenceMinIndia)

Inform about steps taken by SIT probing rape of nun by Jalandhar bishop: HC to Kerala

The Kerala High Court wanted to know whether the Bishop was questioned by the team in Jalandhar when it went there about a month ago. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham