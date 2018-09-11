search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  KL Rahul celebrates after scoring his 50. (Photo: AP) LIVE| ENG vs IND, 5th Test Day 5: KL Rahul scores 50
 
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP threw off ‘Hindutva ladder’ after coming to power, says Shiv Sena

PTI
Published Sep 11, 2018, 3:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 3:13 pm IST
Shiv Sena also accused BJP of 'stabbing Hindutva in the back' by breaking alliance with party prior to 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
The Hindus today are disappointed, the Sena claimed, alleging that the BJP used Hindus the way the Congress used Muslims. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The Hindus today are disappointed, the Sena claimed, alleging that the BJP used Hindus the way the Congress used Muslims. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP, saying it came to power by climbing on the "Hindutva ladder" but threw it off once its purpose was met.

Accusing the BJP of "stabbing Hindutva in the back" by breaking alliance with the Shiv Sena prior to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said not a single promise made to Hindus has been fulfilled till now.

 

The Congress at least flattered Muslims for so many years, while the BJP, instead of "cajoling" Hindus, is bent on making them secular, it said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

The Hindus today are disappointed, the Sena claimed, alleging that the BJP used Hindus the way the Congress used Muslims. Not a single promise made to Hindus has been fulfilled by the BJP, be it the Ram temple or the Uniform Civil Code. All of this was on the BJP's aggressive Hindutva agenda, but the aggressiveness which was there before coming to power, deflated later, it said.

"The BJP has become like the Congress. At least the Congress flattered Muslims for so many years. The BJP, far from cajoling, is making Hindus secular. The country's journey from the Congress to the Congress has begun," said the Sena, which is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Slamming RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his remarks that Hindus have no aspiration of dominance, the Sena said it was expected of him to speak about the current situation in the country, where Hindus are being dubbed terrorists and attempts are being made to finish them.

Addressing a gathering at the second World Hindu Congress in Chicago last Friday, Bhagwat had said Hindus have no aspiration of dominance and asked them to come together and organise themselves.

Narendra Modi became the prime minister only because Hindus came together and got aggressive, but what was gained by coming together and this aggressiveness, the Sena asked.

"Hindutva was stabbed in the back by breaking alliance with the Shiv Sena. And, those who aggressively spoke for Hindutva and for the country were termed enemies by the BJP," it said.

"It (BJP) came to power climbing the ladder of Hindutva and once its work was done, the ladder was thrown away. The fake Hindutvavadis in power today aspire to silence the voice of an aggressive Hindutva and finish Hindus in their own country by terming them terrorists," it said.

Bhagwat was expected to speak about all of this in Chicago, the Sena said, and asked why there was no place for the party in the World Hindu Congress when it openly and aggressively talks about Hindutva. There may be other organisations like the Sena working for the cause of Hindutva according to their capabilities. They too should have been given a place in the World Hindu Congress, it opined.

"If Hinduism has to come together, why this untouchability?" the Marathi daily quipped.

The Sena claimed that Hindutva was finished from Nepal while India's prime minister remained "silent", and that the Himalayan country became a "den" of China and Pakistan.

"Far from being aggressive in Kashmir, the people of the 'Hindu rashtra' fell in love with the anti-Hindu and Pakistan supporter Mehbooba Mufti and betrayed Kashmiri Pandits. When all of this was happening, we expected a sharp reaction from Mohan Bhagwat," the editorial said.

Tags: shiv sena, bjp, congress, mohan bhagwat, world hindu congress, pm modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

The staffers will be employed at the family's new luxurious mansion, bought so that the daughter won't have to stay in general student accommodation during the 4 years she spends studying at the University of St Andrew, Scotland. (Photo: Flickr)
 

LIVE| ENG vs IND, 5th Test Day 5: KL Rahul scores 50

KL Rahul celebrates after scoring his 50. (Photo: AP)
 

IIT Delhi students develop cheaper drug for curing snake bites

Students at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here have produced what could be a cheaper and more effective solution for neutralizing the toxic effect of a snake venom.
 

Vets reveal tragic truth about how animals spend final moments

Tweet by US-based Jessi Dietrich touched on such a moment, and her comments struck a chord with thousands around the world.
 

Following PETA India complaints, bullock cart race stopped in Maharashtra

The charges also include beating animals with nail studded sticks to force them run faster. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Holding in a fart for too long can cause gas to escape through the mouth

Some gas gets reabsorbed in circulation and is exhaled (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nizam's gold tiffin box found, thieves made most of museum's poor security

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar along with a senior police officer shows to media the three-tier golden tiffin box and a golden cup after their recovery. (Photo: PTI)

Life sentence too 'gruelling' for age: Rape convict Asaram moves mercy plea

A Jodhpur court had earlier sentenced Asaram to life in prison after finding him guilty of raping a minor girl in his ashram five years ago. (Photo: File | DC)

Kerala nun abused by Jalandhar Bishop writes to Vatican seeking justice

The bishop confined the nun to a guestroom in St Francis Mission Home in Kuravilangad in Kottayam district of Kerala. (Representational Image)

45 people, including 7 children, die as bus falls into valley in Telangana

The bus belonging to the Jagital depot had 60 passengers and was proceeding from Shanivarapet village to Jagtial via Kondagattu ghat road and Muthyampet villages when it fell into the valley resulting in the accident. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Hyderabad: 4-yr-old branded with hot iron spoon as mother, her lover torture girl

Police investigation revealed that the mother and her lover used to vent out their frustration on the child as indifferences cropped up between the two. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham