search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP 'daydreaming' of 50-yr-rule, India can't become North Korea: Congress

PTI
Published Sep 11, 2018, 8:36 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 8:37 am IST
Randeep Surjewala said those who do not believe in democracy and are not sure of getting votes, talk about such things.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala termed the claim made by Shah at the BJP national executive meeting as 'Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne' -- a famous TV serial in which the main character was always daydreaming. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala termed the claim made by Shah at the BJP national executive meeting as 'Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne' -- a famous TV serial in which the main character was always daydreaming. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress Monday hit back at the BJP for "daydreaming" of staying in power for the next 50 years, saying India cannot become North Korea.

Referring to BJP president Amit Shah's statement that his party will rule for the next 50 years, the Congress said such claims can only be made by those who do not believe in democracy and want to crush the Constitution and its values.

 

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala termed the claim made by Shah at the BJP national executive meeting as "Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne" -- a famous TV serial in which the main character was always daydreaming.

"Those people who seek to end democracy, those who seek to snatch your vote, trample under their feet the country's Constitution and crush its values, only such arrogant and autocratic rulers can stake claims of ruling for 50 years together."

"But, we want to tell them that India cannot become North Korea as there are awakened journalists, awakened political parties and a very awakened public and it will not take time to bring you from power to the ground," he told reporters.

North Korea is known as an autocratic state where the ruling party has had a monopoly for decades.

Surjewala said those who do not believe in democracy and are not sure of getting votes, talk about such things.

Expressing confidence about his party coming back to power in 2019, Shah said Sunday his party will rule the country for the next 50 years.

He had also said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the 2019 polls on the basis of its performance and his assertion was not borne out of any arrogance.

Tags: congress, amit shah, randeep surjewala, 2019 lok sabha polls, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: With first ever mid-air refuelling of Tejas, India joins elite list

The first ever mid-air refuelling of the indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas was successfully carried out on Monday, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said. (Photo: Twitter | @DefenceMinIndia)
 

Aishwarya makes Aaradhya proud by winning Meryl Streep award, Janhvi also honoured

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging Aaradhya with her trophy at the event, and with Janhvi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Here are safety tips which can help you survive a mob

Always put some thought to what you are wearing. Comfortable clothing with minimum accessories is best advised (Photo: AFP)
 

Tiny bullet shaped implant may provide relief from long-term back pain

It is meant to treat spinal stenosis which causes narrowing of spinal canal (Photo: AFP)
 

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

According to theologies, the Third Temple’s construction – following the destruction of the previous two – heralds the arrival of the Jewish Messiah. (Youtube Screengrab/ The Temple Institute)
 

Eng vs Ind, 5th Test Day 4: Hosts dominate as India lose Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Lalu Yadav depressed,’ says medical report; condition mentioned by AIIMS

Some media reports have attributed Lalu’s deteriorating health to corruption cases affecting his family and also reports of political one-upmanship between his two sons. (Photo: File)

People excluded from Assam Citizens' list to be deported: Ram Madhav

Madhav said the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, after realising the enormity of the problem of illegal immigrants in Assam, had enacted a state-specific law in the 1950s to expel foreigners. (Photo: File)

Fuel ire feeds bandh fire

Activist stage a protest during the Bharat Bandh organised by the Congress and other parties against the rise in fuel prices, in Bengaluru on Monday (Photos by Shashidhar B and Satish B )

Bengaluru: Auto drivers have field day, fleece commuters

But no buses were plying on the road. The same auto ride on other days would have cost me Rs 500,

Demolishing Janatha Bazaar? High Court asks government

Janatha Bazaar on Kempegowda Road
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham