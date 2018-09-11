search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Allegations against me false, baseless: Mehul Choksi in video statement

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 11, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 1:08 pm IST
Mehul Choksi said that he tried to revoke the suspension of his passport with the Indian authorities.
Choksi in the video said, 'All the allegations labelled by the EDI are false and baseless. They have attached my properties illegally without being any basis of the seen.' (Photo: File)
 Choksi in the video said, 'All the allegations labelled by the EDI are false and baseless. They have attached my properties illegally without being any basis of the seen.' (Photo: File)

Mumbai: In a first video statement, fugitive billionaire Mehul Choksi defended himself by saying that all allegation made by Enforcement Directorate are false and baseless.

Choksi in the video said, "All the allegations labelled by the EDI are false and baseless. They have attached my properties illegally without being any basis of the seen."

 

Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in India for Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud has put out a video statement for the first time since he was named in the case.

Prime accused in the over USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank scam along with his nephew Nirav Modi, Choksi is absconding and is currently in Antigua.

Choksi further told that he tried to revoke the suspension of his passport with the Indian authorities.

"The passport authorities revoked my passport altogether in view of which I was immobilize. On February 16, I received an email from the passport office which said that my passport has been suspended due to reasons of security threat to India. On February 20, I sent an email to the regional passport office, Mumbai, requesting them to revoke the suspension of my passport. However, I did not receive any reply from the regional passport office," he said.

Choksi further alleged that he was not given a reason for the cancellation of his passport.

"The regional passport office did not give an explanation as to why my passport has been suspended and how I was a security threat to India. Hence, as my passport was suspended, there was no question of surrendering the same," stated Choksi.

His statement comes at a time when the Indian government is trying to extradite Choksi to India under the diplomatic provisions.

Tags: pnb fraud case, enforcement directorate, mehul choksi, video statement
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twitterati burns Russel Arnold after another sly dig at Virat Kohli's Team India

The commentator who is heavily active on social media stated that the maximum number of Test matches Sri Lanka have lost to England in a series is two, with Virat Kohli and co having lost three so far. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Watch: With first ever mid-air refuelling of Tejas, India joins elite list

The first ever mid-air refuelling of the indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas was successfully carried out on Monday, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said. (Photo: Twitter | @DefenceMinIndia)
 

Aishwarya makes Aaradhya proud by winning Meryl Streep award, Janhvi also honoured

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging Aaradhya with her trophy at the event, and with Janhvi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Here are safety tips which can help you survive a mob

Always put some thought to what you are wearing. Comfortable clothing with minimum accessories is best advised (Photo: AFP)
 

Tiny bullet shaped implant may provide relief from long-term back pain

It is meant to treat spinal stenosis which causes narrowing of spinal canal (Photo: AFP)
 

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

According to theologies, the Third Temple’s construction – following the destruction of the previous two – heralds the arrival of the Jewish Messiah. (Youtube Screengrab/ The Temple Institute)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: 4-yr-old branded with hot iron spoon as mother, her lover torture girl

Police investigation revealed that the mother and her lover used to vent out their frustration on the child as indifferences cropped up between the two. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Navy sailors rescue man from drowning in Arabian Sea

The man was administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation and after he regained consciousness, the sailors handed him over to the local police. (Photo: Twitter | @indiannavy)

'UP vast state to govern,' says AAP as talks of division of state gather steam

On being pointed that other political parties have opposed division of the state, AAP said the BJP has been a supporter of formation of smaller states. (Photo: File)

Health Ministry announces implementation of HIV, AIDS Act from Sept 10

The Act also says that no person shall be compelled to disclose his/her HIV status for obtaining employment or services, except with their informed consent, and if required by a court order. (Representational Image)

Telangana Assembly polls: Owaisi-led AIMIM releases first list of candidates

Legislative assembly polls were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham