45 people, including 7 children, die as bus falls into valley in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 11, 2018, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 3:07 pm IST
Over 20 passengers were injured when the bus fell off ghat road of hill into a gorge in Telangana’s Jagitial district.
 The bus belonging to the Jagital depot had 60 passengers and was proceeding from Shanivarapet village to Jagtial via Kondagattu ghat road and Muthyampet villages when it fell into the valley resulting in the accident. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Hyderabad: At least 45 people, including six children and women, were killed and more than 20 others were injured when a state-owned Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus fell off a ghat road of a hill into a gorge in Telangana’s Jagitial district on Tuesday.

"45 people have died so far. Injured have been admitted to nearby government hospitals. Rescue operation is underway." news agency ANI quoted Sindhu Sharma, SP Jagtial saying.

 

The bus belonging to the Jagital depot had 60 passengers and was proceeding from Shanivarapet village to Jagtial via Kondagattu ghat road and Muthyampet villages when it fell into the valley resulting in the accident.

More than two dozen passengers died on the spot. Bodies of seven children were also recovered.

While villagers quickly took up rescue works, Jagitial collector Sharath and superintendent of police Sindhu Sharma rushed to the spot along with police forces.

The injured were shifted to a government-run hospital in Jagtial. Those critically injured were shifted to hospitals in Karimnagar and Hyderabad.

The bodies have been shifted to Jagtial Area Hospital pending postmortem.

 

"The incident happened between 11.45 am and noon. At least 15 people have died in the mishap...20 others were injured and they have been shifted to different hospitals," Jagtial District Collector A Sharat, who is supervising the relief and rescue work, told PTI over phone.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the accident and conveyed his condolences. He directed officials to provide immediate medical assistance to those injured.

Chandrashekhar Rao announced Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to the family members of the deceased in the bus accident.

