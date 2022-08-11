TS E-pass web portal opens for students

HYDERABAD: The SC Development department http://http//:telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in has asked colleges and students to register on the e-pass portal, http//:telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in to enable processing of data for sanction of fresh and renewal of post-matric scholarships (PMS).

The department offers scholarships for SC, ST, BC, EBC, minorities and physically challenged students. Rahul Bojja, secretary, Scheduled Caste Development department said, "All regulatory authorities and college managements must ensure that students upload their data from August 15 till October 15 for the academic year 2022-23.”