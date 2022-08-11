  
Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2022 TS E-pass web portal ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TS E-pass web portal opens for students

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 11, 2022, 1:52 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2022, 1:52 am IST
The department offers scholarships for SC, ST, BC, EBC, minorities and physically challenged students. (Photo: telanganaepass)
 The department offers scholarships for SC, ST, BC, EBC, minorities and physically challenged students. (Photo: telanganaepass)

HYDERABAD: The SC Development department http://http//:telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in has asked colleges and students to register on the e-pass portal, http//:telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in to enable processing of data for sanction of fresh and renewal of post-matric scholarships (PMS).

The department offers scholarships for SC, ST, BC, EBC, minorities and physically challenged students. Rahul Bojja, secretary, Scheduled Caste Development department said, "All regulatory authorities and college managements must ensure that students upload their data from August 15 till October 15 for the academic year 2022-23.”

...
Tags: post-matric scholarships, telangana news, sc development department
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The government had in 2020 regulated airfares by imposing a minimum and maximum band based on the flight duration to prevent ticket prices from spiking due to high demand arising from an easing of restrictions on air travel. — Representational image/By arrangement

DGCA lifts airfare price cap

Dr B. Vijay Bhaskar.

Accused Hyderabad pulmonologist is repeat sexual offender

On August 8, Venkatesh, a native of Nagar Kurnool, was beaten with wickets by the accused M. Vivek Reddy, a used-car trader, and six others. Police said Vivek Reddy had refused to pay the fare for Venkatesh’s taxi that he had booked from Gurrumguda to Upparpally. Along with the other accused, he assaulted Venkatesh.

Cab driver family allege police acting under political influence

Dasoju Sravan. (Photo: DC File)

BJP new entrant Sravan slams KCR on Hyderabad touchdown



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Calcutta HC: Make ED party in PIL to probe 19 TMC leaders' assets

Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be made a party in a petition seeking a probe into the astronomical growth of assets of 19 leaders of the ruling party including seven ministers and the Speaker. (Photo: PTI)

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for 8th time today

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with JDU National President Lalan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kumar, Tuesday submitted his resignation from the post of Bihar's CM to Governor Phagu Chauhan. (PTI Photo)

Suvidha drops RT-PCR upload

The government is actively considering doing away with a provision which requires international passengers to upload their Covid vaccine certificate or RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal. (PTI File Photo)

One-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are wit liners: PM Modi says in farewell speech to VP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the farewell of outgoing Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in Parliament, New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

UP: Bulldozer removes illegal structures at home of politician who abused woman

Residents gather as Noida authority carries out demolition of illegal construction at the Grand Omaxe society, in Noida, Monday, Aug 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->