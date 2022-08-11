Slow and steady rise in water level in Bhadradri

The water level in River Godavari at Bhadrachalam was rising slowly but steadily on Thursday. (File Photo: DC)

Khammam: The water level in River Godavari at Bhadrachalam was rising slowly but steadily on Thursday. The level at Bhadrachalam was at 52.5 feet at 6pm against 50.6 feet the same time a day ago.

Officials said, “The increase was 1.06 lakh cusecs in the last 24 hours-- to 13.98 lakh cusecs from 12.92 lakh cusecs. The river was overflowing on the roads at several places in Bhadrachalam, Dummugudem, Charla, Burgampahad and Aswapuram mandals in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.”

Floodwater is entering Godavari from Paranahita and Indravati.

The irrigation officials say the flood level might cross 53 feet in the wee hours of Friday. It was flowing in a speedy manner at Reddypalem in Burgampahad mandal. The road between Bhadrachalam and Burgumpahad remained cut off and traffic was diverted to Bhadrachalam via Sarapaka.

Floodwaters inundated the roads at Kannaigudem and Turupaka. Traffic between Charla and Bhadrachalam was diverted to Charla vial Maraigudem. The road to Nellipaka to Bhadrachalam was also cut off due to the inundation.

Floodwater was approaching ten colonies in Sarapaka, where the ITC paper mill was located.

Rajsuhas, an irrigation engineer, said the flow of floodwater was constant and it was increasing in Godavari. “It may cross 53 feet in the wee hours of Friday. There were reports of rains in Maharashtra. The catchment area of present rains is in Krishna basin. If the floodwater reaches the Godavari catchment area, its flood level will increase in the coming days.”

The Bhadradri-Kothagudem collector reviewed the flood situation and alerted officials to be ready for relief measures if the water level increased in Godavari.

The officials asked the people of flood-prone habitations to be alert about the floods and shift to safe areas if the waters surrounded their habitations.

About 15 high horsepower motors were kept ready at Vista Complex in Bhadrachalam to pump out water into the river if the floodwaters entered the town through the sluices of Karakatta (bund).