Heritage walk on Gandhi Hill remembers Indian martyrs

A mother and kid with the national flag participate in Heritage Walk on Gandhi Hill on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in Vijayawada on Thursday. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Enthusiasts of Vijayawada participated in the Heritage Walk organised on the Gandhi Hill to commemorate the sacrifices of Indian freedom fighters as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Thursday.

Former minister and Vijayawada West MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, city mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and YSRC East Constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash flagged off the heritage walk, inaugurated the freedom fighters’ photo gallery in the planetarium and unfurled the national flag at Mahatma Gandhi Sthupam atop the hill.

MLA Srinivasa Rao said Gandhi Hill has a long history as a platform for meetings of the Mahatma, who ignited patriotism and freedom spirit among the people. He underlined that importance of the hill has been retained by turning it into a tourist place with a mini-train, observatory, library, lighting sound system and other equipment to make it attractive for people, including children.

Commissioner Swapnil underlined that many are unaware about the history of Gandhi Hill. Hence, a heritage walk has been organised to educate people about the importance of the iconic hill. He announced that national flag hoisting programmes will be organised in the city from August 13 to August 15 as part of Har Ghar Tiranga programme. For the purpose, government will be providing flags to households through the secretariat staff.

Later, YSRC’s Devineni Avinash, Srinivas Rao, Swapnil and mayor Bhagyalakshmi presented certificates to winners of various competitions held on the occasion.