Facelift to AP’s freshwater wetland Kondakarla Ava near Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The AP government has taken steps to redevelop the popular Kondakarla Ava freshwater wetland in Anakapalli district as the first Conservation Reserve and a leading tourist centre.

If this happens, the state's second largest wetland will become a haven for birds, bird watchers and tourists who love to enjoy the beauty of sunrise and sunset in winter.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Visakhapatnam forest officer Anant Shankar said, “We have sent proposals to declare Kondakarla Ava as a conservation reserve in AP. We are working with various stakeholders to develop this beautiful place into the best tourist-friendly conservation reserve in the state.”

A mobile app called Kondakarla Ava Mitra (KAM) has been proposed to enable volunteers to register themselves and monitor physical, biological and chemical parameters of the lake using remote sensing and GIS.

A special committee for conservation, management and development of wetlands has been constituted with Anakapalli collector as its chairman. Other members are from the Agriculture, Horticulture, Forests, Irrigation, Education, Tourism and Fisheries departments.

In a recent meeting, Anakapalli collector Ravi Pattanshetty said many programmes will be undertaken with the involvement of corporates and by utilising the CSR funds.

Raja Bandi, an expert with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Tirupati, suggested collecting long-term data of the wetlands for effective conservation purposes. He acts as a mentor to educate local youth and train locals as bird guides to provide them sustainable livelihood.

Plantations of coconut and forest trees on the edge of the wetland help stabilize the lake boundary, demarcating the proper boundary and providing benefits to local communities.