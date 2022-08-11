  
Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2022 CM Jagan to disburse ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Jagan to disburse Rs 694 crore to 11.02 lakh students in Bapatla

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 11, 2022, 12:38 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2022, 12:38 am IST
Chief Minister Jagan Reddy will disburse the tri-monthly tranche of Jagananna Vidya Deevena to 11.02 lakh students from across the state on Thursday at a public event in Bapatla. (DC File Photo)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy will disburse the tri-monthly tranche of Jagananna Vidya Deevena to 11.02 lakh students from across the state on Thursday at a public event in Bapatla.

The CM will start for Bapatla at 9.30am from Tadepalli and reach there by 10.10am. He will address a public meeting after releasing the funds by the press of a button.

Officials said that for the April – June 2022 quarter, a sum of Rs 694 crore will be deposited by the CM directly in the bank accounts of mothers of 11.02 lakh students. The previous government put Rs 1,778 crore as arrears of fee reimbursement from 2017 and the present government cleared the arrears.

So far, the total assistance given by the Jagan government under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and the Jagananna Vasati Deevena was Rs 11,715 crore.

Officials said there are no limits to the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasati Deevena schemes offered by the YSRC government. All children in a family can avail the schemes.

The state government is directly depositing the full fees of poor students payable to the colleges for ITI, polytechnic, degree, engineering, medicine and other courses.

The government also offers Jagananna Vasati Deevena in two installments to ITI students every year without them having to worry about their food and lodging expenses.

A sum of Rs 10,000 is offered to ITI students, Rs 15,000 to polytechnic students and Rs 20,000 to degree, engineering and medicine students.

The state government is directly depositing the amounts into the accounts of the students’ mothers twice a year.

Meanwhile, Bapatla police conducted a trial run at Bapatla on Wednesday to beef up security for the CM’s visit. The flow of vehicles would be kept under control in the city so that traffic problems do not arise during the CM’s visit.

Tags: chief minister jagan reddy, jagananna vidya deevena, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


