AP faces more rains with new low pressure over Bay

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south coastal AP from Friday onwards. (Photo:DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: A well-marked low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around Saturday. It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours and move west northwest-wards thereafter, an IMD report from Amaravati said on Thursday.

It underlined that lower tropospheric westerly and south-westerly winds will prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. As a result, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south coastal AP from Friday onwards.

Rains are expected to continue till August 15. Gusty winds of 40–50 kmph speed are likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south coastal AP.