  
Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2022 AP faces more rains ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP faces more rains with new low pressure over Bay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 11, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south coastal AP from Friday onwards. (Photo:DC)
 Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south coastal AP from Friday onwards. (Photo:DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: A well-marked low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around Saturday. It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours and move west northwest-wards thereafter, an IMD report from Amaravati said on Thursday.

It underlined that lower tropospheric westerly and south-westerly winds will prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. As a result, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south coastal AP from Friday onwards.

Rains are expected to continue till August 15. Gusty winds of 40–50 kmph speed are likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south coastal AP.

...
Tags: bay of bengal, low-pressure area, imd rain forecast, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Donating blood helps save lives of those who are in dire need of blood for operations etc. There are several components in blood. With new and advanced technology, the components can be separated and donated to the needy, the VC said. — AFP

Blood donation will not affect one's health: Kaloji University VC

A three-member central team visits Polavaram to inspect the damage caused by the recent Godavari floods in Eluru district on Wednesday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Farmers ask central team to increase compensation

The majority of attacks was observed in data centres, IT, ITeS sectors followed by manufacturing and finance sectors. (Representational Image)

Report shows 51% increase in Ransonmware incidents in India

The youth is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital and his parents have sought police protection. (Representational Image)

Youth beaten up by girlfriend's family in Karimnagar



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC asks Centre to mull over freebie regulation

Supreme Court (PTI)

ED resumes its search at Young Indian's office

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge leaves Young Indian (YI) office, the holding company of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (PTI)

Bid to infiltrate into Army camp foiled, 2 terrorists dead, 3 soldiers martyred

A file photo of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Corbevax approved as precaution dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

This will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine. (Representational image: ANI)

Maharashtra cabinet expansion: 18 ministers sworn in

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday expanded his two-member ministry, 41 days after taking oath as the CM. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->