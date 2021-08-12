Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2021 Tamil Nadu goes to S ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu goes to SC on NGT closing case on Mekedatu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | G BABU JAYAKUMAR
Published Aug 12, 2021, 1:32 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2021, 7:30 am IST
The Mekedatu project, if implemented, would take up 5252.40 hectares of land
Tamil Nadu had said that NGT failed to take into account the fact that the application pending adjudication challenged the Detailed Project Report for the Mekedatu dam and drinking water project itself. (PTI Photo)
 Tamil Nadu had said that NGT failed to take into account the fact that the application pending adjudication challenged the Detailed Project Report for the Mekedatu dam and drinking water project itself. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) closing its own suo motu proceedings on Karnataka reportedly making preparations to build a dam across River Cauvery at Mekedatu without obtaining necessary environmental clearance has prompted the Tamil Nadu government to move the Supreme Court.

In its appeal in the Supreme Court, Tamil Nadu alleged that the NGT Southern Zone, without recording any reasons, had disposed of the suo motu proceedings initiated by it on May 21 and also the review application filed by Karnataka on June 9 seeking the closure of the proceedings.

 

It was a newspaper report with the headline, ‘Construction activity near proposed Mekedatu dam evokes unease in TN,’ that led to the NGT appointing a joint committee to make a spot inspection to find out if the allegations were true.

Since the NGT closed its suo moto proceedings on the first day of hearing of Karnataka’s review application, seeking recall of the order, Tamil Nadu claimed that it was not given an opportunity to file its reply.

Tamil Nadu had said that NGT failed to take into account the fact that the application pending adjudication challenged the Detailed Project Report for the Mekedatu dam and drinking water project itself.

 

It said the original application related to Karnataka starting to lay roads without clearance under the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006, and without ascertaining the impact the project would have on reserve forests and wildlife sanctuaries.

The NGT had actually appointed a committee with a senior member of the Bangalore regional office of the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, a senior officer of the Cauvery Water Management Authority, a senior officer of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited and a senior Officer not below the rank of additional conservator of the Karnataka Forest Department to check on the ground reality and submit a report before July 5.

 

The Mekedatu project, if implemented, would take up 5252.40 hectares of land. Of it, 4996 hectares would go under water - 3181.9 hectares of Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, 1869.5 hectares of reserve forest, and 201 hectares of revenue land – while 256.40 hectares would go for construction activities.

Tamil Nadu has been raising objections to the dam construction since it would obstruct the flow of Cauvery water to the State, resulting in delta farmers suffering from water shortage to raise crops.

Also as a lower riparian State, entitled to the use of Cauvery water, Tamil Nadu has the right to object to the construction of any dam or diversion of water by Karnataka.

 

...
Tags: tamil nadu government, national green tribunal, karnataka, cauvery river
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Horoscope 12 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Kasu Brahmananda National Park (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Telangana HC orders state, civic body not to cut single tree in KBR national park

Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah. (Image credit: Youtube)

Home Minister Amit Shah and wife Sonal Shah to visit Srisailam today

The bench posed a volley of questions to the government as it had shown no sense of responsibility to follow up on the issue and redress the grievances of the citizens. (DC)

Telangana HC pulls up state government over twin reservoirs

News

Roads around military station closed from Friday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

10 dead, 13 rescued as landslide hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel during rescue operations at the site of a landslide at the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo by - / Indo Tibetan Border Police / AFP)

SC: HC nod must to drop MP/MLAs' criminal cases

Supreme Court (PTI)

OBC state lists' bill gets Lok Sabha nod

In the voting, 385 were in favour while no one voted against it. The amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected by the House. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Spent sleepless night after 'sacrilege in temple of democracy': Naidu slams RS ruckus

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (PTI)

White paper shows TN finances in dire state

Tamil Nadu finance minister P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->