Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2021 Rajya Sabha adjourne ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die, four bills passed on Wednesday

ANI
Published Aug 11, 2021, 10:15 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2021, 7:29 am IST
The House was adjourned twice and the opposition members later staged a walkout
The monsoon session began on July 19 and was slated to conclude on August 13. (File/PTI Photo)
 The monsoon session began on July 19 and was slated to conclude on August 13. (File/PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled conclusion of the upper House of Parliament.

The House was adjourned after it passed four bills including the constitution amendment bill to enable the states to prepare and maintain their OBC lists.

 

However, the opposition strongly opposed the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 that seeks to provide greater private participation in the public sector insurance companies.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the bill for passage in the House. Acrimonious scenes were witnessed in the House as opposition members rushed to the well. Some members were seen tearing papers.

The opposition members demanded that the bill should be sent to a select committee of the House.

The House was adjourned twice and the opposition members later staged a walkout.

 

The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were later passed by the House. The constitution amendment bill was passed unanimously after a debate.

The monsoon session began on July 19 and was slated to conclude on August 13.

The opposition protested over various issues since the beginning of the session including demand for a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of farm laws.

Before the House was adjourned sine die, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who is also Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, strongly condemned the behaviour of opposition members.

 

He urged the Chairman to form a special committee to look into incidents of "gross indiscipline" by opposition members and take strong action after inquiry.

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die earlier in the day.

...
Tags: rajya sabha adjourned, rajya sabha, constitution amendment bill, piyush goyal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 12 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Kasu Brahmananda National Park (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Telangana HC orders state, civic body not to cut single tree in KBR national park

Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah. (Image credit: Youtube)

Home Minister Amit Shah and wife Sonal Shah to visit Srisailam today

The bench posed a volley of questions to the government as it had shown no sense of responsibility to follow up on the issue and redress the grievances of the citizens. (DC)

Telangana HC pulls up state government over twin reservoirs

News

Roads around military station closed from Friday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

10 dead, 13 rescued as landslide hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel during rescue operations at the site of a landslide at the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo by - / Indo Tibetan Border Police / AFP)

SC: HC nod must to drop MP/MLAs' criminal cases

Supreme Court (PTI)

OBC state lists' bill gets Lok Sabha nod

In the voting, 385 were in favour while no one voted against it. The amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected by the House. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Spent sleepless night after 'sacrilege in temple of democracy': Naidu slams RS ruckus

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (PTI)

White paper shows TN finances in dire state

Tamil Nadu finance minister P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->