KCR plans to extend Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 11, 2021, 7:38 am IST
The teams are visiting Dalit families with a list of 13 varieties of self-employment schemes which they can opt for by utilsing the amount
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will launch Dalit Bandhu from the venue in Shalapally from where Rythu Bandhu was launched in May 2018. (Image credit: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will extend Dalit Bandhu to 20 families in each village in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, after formally launching the scheme on August 16 in Shalapally village in Huzurubad mandal.

The CM will address a public meeting to mark the occasion. The CM will launch Dalit Bandhu from the venue in Shalapally from where Rythu Bandhu was launched in May 2018. Ministers, TRS MLAs and party leaders are trying to mobilise one lakh Dalits fro all over the state for the event.

 

TRS sources said finance minister T. Harish Rao and former MP B. Vinod Kumar were monitoring the arrangements at state level for the CM's event, while Karimnagar district ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eashwar were monitoring Huzurabad.

The TRS rank and file have taken the Dalit Bandhu launch as a prestige issue ahead of Huzurabad bypoll expected sometime in September and making elaborate arrangements.

This will be the CM's first visit to Huzurabad after he sacked his close aide Etala Rajendar from his Cabinet on May 2 which subsequently led to the former minister quitting the TRS as well as the Assembly and joining BJP in June.

 

The CM released Rs.500 crore Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad on Monday and funds were kept at the disposal of Karimnagar collector. The collector deployed teams to each village to identify beneficiaries and select 20 among them who will receive the benefit from the hands of CM on August 16.

The teams are visiting Dalit families with a list of 13 varieties of self-employment schemes which they can opt for by utilsing the amount. They include setting up of mini dairy, buying agriculture equipment, tractors and trolleys, poultry farm, seven-seater auto, autorickshaw, transport trolleys, setting up fertilisers, pesticides, seeds shops, atent house, decoration, lighting and sound system etc.

 

