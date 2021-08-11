Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2021 Karnataka urges Cent ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka urges Centre to allow development of KGF land into industrial township

PTI
Published Aug 11, 2021, 7:40 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2021, 7:48 pm IST
The government's drone survey found that the 3,212 acres of vacant land is suitable for development of Industrial Township
The vacant land is suitable for development of industrial park/township which can spur economic activities in the region and create a lot of employment opportunities. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani on Wednesday urged the Centre to allow the state to use a large tract of unused vacant land at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) belonging to the now defunct Bharat Gold Mines Limited (BGML) to develop an industrial township.

In an attempt to utilize the 3200-odd acres, once a gold mine land at KGF in Kolar district, Nirani submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi, seeking Centre's help and cooperation.

 

Nirani briefed Joshi about the possibilities of reviving industries in the underdeveloped KGF and surrounding areas that have huge potential for industrial growth, his office said in a release.

The vacant land is suitable for development of industrial park/township which can spur economic activities in the region and create a lot of employment opportunities, Nirani said.

The Industries minister cited the findings of Mineral Exploration Corporation of India which concluded that the existing land belonging to BGML was unsuitable for further exploration.

 

He said the government's drone survey found that the 3,212 acres of vacant land is suitable for development of Industrial Township.

"Further, the proximity of the National Highway along with the existing broad gauge railway line, International Airport, dry port and upcoming Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) are also advantages for rightful utilisation and development of Industrial parks, he added.

According to the release, responding to the demand, Joshi promised to consider the State government's request and take a suitable decision at the earliest.

 

Last year he had said that the Centre was willing to hand over 3,200 acres of BGML land for an industrial park if no minerals were found during the survey, it pointed out.

The Kolar Gold Fields, also known as KGF located 100 km from Bengaluru, was established in the 1880s. It was abuzz with gold mining activities in the early 1900s, employing over 35,000 people and produced over 800 tonnes of gold. It was closed in 2001.

It is now devoid of industries and development. Hundreds of thousands of youths from KGF, Bangarpet and other areas daily commute to Bengaluru for jobs and migrate to other cities in search of livelihood, the release said.

 

Tags: karnataka, bharat gold mines, kolar gold fields, industrial township
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


