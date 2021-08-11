Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2021 Karnataka has tested ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka has tested the 3rd highest number of COVID-19 samples in country: Minister

PTI
Published Aug 11, 2021, 8:03 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2021, 8:03 pm IST
Out of over four crore tests till last evening 3,26,68,585 are RT-PCR tests and 74,36,330 are rapid-antigen detection tests
According to the state health department's COVID-19 bulletin last evening, a total of 4,01,04,915 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,26,400 were tested on Tuesday alone. (Representational Image: AFP)
  According to the state health department's COVID-19 bulletin last evening, a total of 4,01,04,915 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,26,400 were tested on Tuesday alone. (Representational Image: AFP)

Bengaluru: Karnataka has tested the third highest number of COVID-19 samples in the country,and has crossed the mark of over 4 Crore tests in the battle against the pandemic.

"Karnataka crossed 4 Crore Covid-19 tests marking yet another milestone in the battle against pandemic," Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

 

He said, "More than 80 per cent of the tests conducted in the state are RT-PCR tests and Karnataka has tested the third highest number of samples in the entire country."

According to the data shared by the Minister, there are 3,338 swab collection centres in the state, 252 COVID-19 testing labs and 81.45 per cent tests are RT-PCR tests.

According to the state health department's COVID-19 bulletin last evening, a total of 4,01,04,915 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,26,400 were tested on Tuesday alone.

Out of over four crore tests till last evening 3,26,68,585 are RT-PCR tests and 74,36,330 are rapid-antigen detection tests.

 

...
Tags: rt-pcr tests, karnataka, covid-19, covid-19 samples
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

It will be another landmark event in the history of India-Russian defence cooperation. (ANI Photo)

India-Russia joint training Exercise INDRA 2021 is underway

Petitioner Aravindan is a member of the COVID-19 expert panel constituted by the State and Pai is a public health specialist. (AFP Photo)

Kerala received 60 pc more vaccine doses than purposed: Centre

The vacant land is suitable for development of industrial park/township which can spur economic activities in the region and create a lot of employment opportunities. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka urges Centre to allow development of KGF land into industrial township

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (PTI)

Spent sleepless night after 'sacrilege in temple of democracy': Naidu slams RS ruckus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC: HC nod must to drop MP/MLAs' criminal cases

Supreme Court (PTI)

India's drug regulator approves study on mixing of Covaxin and Covishield doses

A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) involving 98 people showed that combining these two COVID-19 vaccines elicited better immunogenicity than two doses of the same vaccine. (Representational image: PTI)

OBC state lists' bill gets Lok Sabha nod

In the voting, 385 were in favour while no one voted against it. The amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected by the House. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Chinese attempt to recruit Arunachal youths in PLA?

Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers. (Representational image: AFP)

Spent sleepless night after 'sacrilege in temple of democracy': Naidu slams RS ruckus

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->