Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2021 COVID-19: Active cas ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19: Active cases in country lowest in 140 days

PTI
Published Aug 11, 2021, 11:46 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2021, 11:49 am IST
The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020
Residents queue up to get inoculated with a dose of Covaxin vaccine at a temporary vaccination centre set up in a school in Mumbai on August 10, 2021. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
 Residents queue up to get inoculated with a dose of Covaxin vaccine at a temporary vaccination centre set up in a school in Mumbai on August 10, 2021. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

New Delhi: India logged 38,353 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,20,36,511, while the active cases have declined to 3,86,351, the lowest in 140 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,29,179 with 497 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.45 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 2,157 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,77,962 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 48,50,56,507.

The daily positivity rate was recorded 2.16 per cent.It has been less than three per cent for the last 16 days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 per cent.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,12, 20,981 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 51.90 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

The 497 new fatalities include 152 from Kerala and 137 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,29,179 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,34,201 from Maharashtra, 36,848 from Karnataka, 34,367 from Tamil Nadu, 25,068 from Delhi, 22,775 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,252 from West Bengal and 18,004 from Kerala.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

...
Tags: covid update, india coronavirus cases, fatality rate, positivity rate, recovery rate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

It will be another landmark event in the history of India-Russian defence cooperation. (ANI Photo)

India-Russia joint training Exercise INDRA 2021 is underway

According to the state health department's COVID-19 bulletin last evening, a total of 4,01,04,915 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,26,400 were tested on Tuesday alone. (Representational Image: AFP)

Karnataka has tested the 3rd highest number of COVID-19 samples in country: Minister

Petitioner Aravindan is a member of the COVID-19 expert panel constituted by the State and Pai is a public health specialist. (AFP Photo)

Kerala received 60 pc more vaccine doses than purposed: Centre

The vacant land is suitable for development of industrial park/township which can spur economic activities in the region and create a lot of employment opportunities. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka urges Centre to allow development of KGF land into industrial township



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC: HC nod must to drop MP/MLAs' criminal cases

Supreme Court (PTI)

India's drug regulator approves study on mixing of Covaxin and Covishield doses

A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) involving 98 people showed that combining these two COVID-19 vaccines elicited better immunogenicity than two doses of the same vaccine. (Representational image: PTI)

OBC state lists' bill gets Lok Sabha nod

In the voting, 385 were in favour while no one voted against it. The amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected by the House. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Chinese attempt to recruit Arunachal youths in PLA?

Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers. (Representational image: AFP)

Centre speeding up COVID vaccine production, exports: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with the officials as she visits Urban Primary Health Centre at Chinna Waltair in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (K. Murali Krishna/ DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->