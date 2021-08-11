Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2021 Chinese attempt to r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chinese attempt to recruit Arunachal youths in PLA?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Aug 11, 2021, 10:32 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2021, 10:32 am IST
Security agencies silent on sensational claim by state legislator
Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers. (Representational image: AFP)
 Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers. (Representational image: AFP)

Guwahati: In what has created a sensation in the security circle, former Congress MP and present MLA from Pasighat Ninong Ering claimed that China was trying to recruit youths from Arunachal Pradesh in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

In a video message posted on social media, Mr Ering said, “According to the information we have received so far, the Chinese PLA is trying to recruit youths from Tibet as well as Arunachal Pradesh. It is a matter of grave concern.”

 

Asking the union ministry of defence and home to take up the matter seriously, Mr Ering said that the people belonging to Nishi, Adi, Mishimi, Idu communities living along the China border have some affinities with the people of the Lhoba community of China.

“There is a similarity between the language spoken by the people of Lhoba community and the people of Arunachal Pradesh living along the border areas. But this does not necessarily mean that they would like to join the Chinese PLA,” he said while pointing out that he was confident that Indian Army was competent to foil such a design of China.

 

He argued that the way China was constructing houses at Bisa and building roads in Gehling and Anini, one cannot rule out that the border residents of Arunachal Pradesh would not be influenced by the development across the border in China.

Mr Ering who advocated the necessity of counter-steps by India to foil such designs of China, asked the defence ministry to start recruiting Arunachal Pradesh youths in different forces to guard the international border with China.

Veteran leader of the frontier state also appealed to Chinese counterpart to refrain from indulging in such misdemeanours as Arunachal Pradesh is an indivisible part of India and will remain so in future too.

 

Pointing out that Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,126 km border with China, Mr Ering said that he was also going to write a letter to the external affairs ministry to draw their attention to the issue.

When contacted the security agencies were tight-lipped about the issue and refused to make any comment on Mr Ering’s remark.

...
Tags: chinese peoples liberation army (pla), arunachal pradesh, arunachal youths, ninong ering
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

It will be another landmark event in the history of India-Russian defence cooperation. (ANI Photo)

India-Russia joint training Exercise INDRA 2021 is underway

According to the state health department's COVID-19 bulletin last evening, a total of 4,01,04,915 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,26,400 were tested on Tuesday alone. (Representational Image: AFP)

Karnataka has tested the 3rd highest number of COVID-19 samples in country: Minister

Petitioner Aravindan is a member of the COVID-19 expert panel constituted by the State and Pai is a public health specialist. (AFP Photo)

Kerala received 60 pc more vaccine doses than purposed: Centre

The vacant land is suitable for development of industrial park/township which can spur economic activities in the region and create a lot of employment opportunities. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka urges Centre to allow development of KGF land into industrial township



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC: HC nod must to drop MP/MLAs' criminal cases

Supreme Court (PTI)

OBC state lists' bill gets Lok Sabha nod

In the voting, 385 were in favour while no one voted against it. The amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected by the House. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Centre speeding up COVID vaccine production, exports: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with the officials as she visits Urban Primary Health Centre at Chinna Waltair in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (K. Murali Krishna/ DC)

KCBC backs family welfare scheme, says dwindling Christian population 'worrisome'

It's worrisome that the birth rate among Christians is coming down at an alarming rate and that the very existence of the community itself is in peril, the Council claimed in the release. (Image credit: KCBC)

Cases of triple talaq dropped by 80 pc after enactment of law: Kerala Governor

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->