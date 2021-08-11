QR code, Aadhaar link in Aarogyasri health cards

Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to include the health details of the family members in the form of a QR code on the Aarogyasri card. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: Aarogyasri health cards in Andhra Pradesh would soon turn ultramodern with details in QR code and linking them with the Aadhar card of individuals.

Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to include the health details of the family members in the form of a QR code on the Aarogyasri card.

He said Covid19 vaccine should be given to people between the age of 18 and 44. “Give higher priority to employees including teachers and those working in the public field,” the CM said while he held a review meeting on the Covid19 situation on Wednesday.

The chief minister asked officials to focus on vaccinating teachers and other staff working in schools as these institutions will be reopening on August 16. Taking village as a unit, it would be possible to vaccinate people in the order of preference without much wastage, he said.

The CM asked officials to focus on vaccinating the 18-44 year-olds and prioritise the employees, officers and staff linked to public relations.

He asked officials to conduct a scientific analysis on the effect of the virus on the vaccinated persons and the way the virus is being transmitted even after vaccination. Officials must study the situation in other states as well, so that AP can take more stringent steps to fight Covid.

The CM asked the authorities to enter the details of family members in the form of QR code in the Aarogyasri card, as it could be easier at the time of availing treatment. Hospitals can access their details as soon as they scan the code. All the details including blood group, sugar and BP levels, time of tests done and other key information will be stored in the QR code, he said.

The CM said data should be registered in the Village Clinics. All those clinics must be equipped with a computer and the staff should also be aware of the list of the Aarogyasri-empanelled hospitals.

Officials must oversee providing Aarogyasri cards to individuals instead of families in the near future, he said, and suggested that the card be linked to Aadhaar. He asked the authorities to focus on pollution-control in villages and said they must examine water, air and soil samples and take appropriate remedial action. Sanitation conditions should also be recorded in detail as this will enable the authorities take appropriate action immediately. Officials must monitor the condition of drinking water tanks in the villages from time to time, the CM said.

Jagan directed the officials to prepare a datasheet on the current status of staff availability right from village clinics to teaching hospitals and suggested that the health department appoint the required number of doctors and staff.

Officials should take up the recruitment work by taking each district as a unit and complete the process within three months. The staff should focus on providing better services to the people, matching with national standards.

Besides these, the CM asked officials to focus on providing better health services in tribal areas. “Think of giving incentives to doctors and other medical staff providing services in such places.”

He said there should be a compound wall to all government hospitals right from PHC to super-specialty hospitals. In addition to these, he also asked the authorities to pay special attention towards pediatric vaccines and told them to register all the vaccination details in the Aarogyasri cards.