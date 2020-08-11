140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,267,153

53,016

Recovered

1,581,640

47,362

Deaths

45,352

886

Maharashtra52451335842118050 Tamil Nadu3028752446755041 Andhra Pradesh2355251456362116 Karnataka182354991263312 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Current Affairs

Pranab Mukherjee in critical condition, says hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 11, 2020
Updated Aug 11, 2020
The former president is under ventilator support due to a coronavirus infection
Former president Pranab Mukherjee has been admitted to the Army's R&R hospital in New Delhi.
 Former president Pranab Mukherjee has been admitted to the Army's R&R hospital in New Delhi.

New Delhih: Doctors at the Army's R&R hospital here confirmed that former president Pranab Mukherje is in a critical condition after brain surgery and a positive coronavirus test on Monday.

The hospital released a statement that a medical examination of Pranab Mukherjee had revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery on Monday.

 

He has been put under ventilator support, it said.

The former president tweeted on Monday that he was detected coronavirus positive when he went to the hospital for another medical purpose.

pranab mukherjee, brain surgery, army r&r hospital, pranab mukherjee critical
India, Delhi, New Delhi


