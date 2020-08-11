Karnataka’s COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 50%

BENGALURU: Seems that the Karnataka's Corona express has slowed a bit. After a gap of one week the fresh Corona positive case load has come down below 5,000 mark. It should be noted that since July 23 till date, except twice the fresh cases load has been over 5,000.

On a positive note the state's recovery rate is faring well and has crossed 50 percent and stands at 54.36 percent. Bengaluru's recovery rate too which was below 30 percent stands at 54.58 percent. Officials of the health department attribute this jump in the recovery rate to increase in the number of discharges.

Since Sunday evening, the state has recorded 4,267 cases. Bengaluru topped the list with 1,243 cases, followed by 374 cases from Mysuru, 253 from Ballari, 225 from Davangere. Other districts reported less than 200 cases.

While the fresh case load might have witnessed a slight slump, the deaths have crossed a century. In the past 24 hours, the state witnessed a whopping 114 deaths taking the total death tally to 3,312.

The number of tests has drastically come down. As per the health bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the state on Monday carried out 22,620 tests. On an average the state used to carryout more than 40,000 tests. Till date the state has carried out 17.29 lakh tests.

While the total Corona positive cases stand at 1,82,354 till date 99,126 patients have been discharged. The state has to deal with 79,908 active cases.