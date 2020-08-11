140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,267,153

53,016

Recovered

1,581,640

47,362

Deaths

45,352

886

Maharashtra52451335842118050 Tamil Nadu3028752446755041 Andhra Pradesh2355251456362116 Karnataka182354991263312 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Karnataka’s COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 50%

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISREE KARTHIK
Published Aug 11, 2020, 10:25 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2020, 10:30 am IST
While the fresh case load might have witnessed a slight slump, the deaths have crossed a century
Recovery rate cross 50 percent in Karnataka. Medics and hospital staff applaud patients who recovered from Covid-19. (PTI Photo)
 Recovery rate cross 50 percent in Karnataka. Medics and hospital staff applaud patients who recovered from Covid-19. (PTI Photo)

BENGALURU: Seems that the Karnataka's Corona express has slowed a bit. After a gap of one week the fresh Corona positive case load has come down below 5,000 mark. It should be noted that since July 23 till date, except twice the fresh cases load has been over 5,000.

On a positive note the state's recovery rate is faring well and has crossed 50 percent and stands at 54.36 percent. Bengaluru's recovery rate too which was below 30 percent stands at 54.58 percent. Officials of the health department attribute this jump in the recovery rate to increase in the number of discharges.

 

Since Sunday evening, the state has recorded 4,267 cases. Bengaluru topped the list with 1,243 cases, followed by 374 cases from Mysuru, 253 from Ballari, 225 from Davangere. Other districts reported less than 200 cases.

While the fresh case load might have witnessed a slight slump, the deaths have crossed a century. In the past 24 hours, the state witnessed a whopping 114 deaths taking the total death tally to 3,312.

The number of tests has drastically come down. As per the health bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the state on Monday carried out 22,620 tests. On an average the state used to carryout more than 40,000 tests. Till date the state has carried out 17.29 lakh tests.

 

While the total Corona positive cases stand at 1,82,354 till date 99,126 patients have been discharged. The state has to deal with 79,908 active cases.

Tags: karnataka, coronavirus cases, corona positive cases, covid19 recovery rate, karnataka covid19 cases, bengaluru
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


