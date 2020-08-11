140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,267,153

53,016

Recovered

1,581,640

47,362

Deaths

45,352

886

Maharashtra52451335842118050 Tamil Nadu3028752446755041 Andhra Pradesh2355251456362116 Karnataka182354991263312 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2020 Centre says 4G inter ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre says 4G internet will be restored on trial basis in one J-K district each

PTI
Published Aug 11, 2020, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2020, 1:05 pm IST
High speed internet service in J-K was suspended in August last year
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that a special committee looking into the issue of internet restoration in Jammu and Kashmir has decided to provide 4G internet access on a trial basis in limited areas of the union territory after August 15.

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, that the committee has decided that trial will be done in one district each in Jammu and Kashmir division.

 

He said that the Committee has decided that access to 4G internet in J-K will be given in a calibrated manner and outcome of the trial will be reviewed after two months.

The bench also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai said this is a fairly good stand on the part of the respondents (Centre and J-K administration).

High speed internet service in J-K was suspended in August last year when the Centre announced revocation of its special status and bifurcation of the state into two UTs -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 7, the top court had asked the J-K administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G services in certain areas of the Union Territory.

 

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, 4g internet, kashmir internet ban, supreme court of india


