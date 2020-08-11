8 dead, 1,896 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded an addition of 1,896 new COVID-19 cases and eight more fatalities, pushing the total infection tally in the state to 82,647.

The declining trend in fresh coronavirus cases continued in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), with only 338 new cases being reported, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing data as of 8 PM on August 10.

Rangareddy 147 cases, Karimnagar 121 and Medchal-Malkajgiri 119, Warangal Urban 95, topped the list of districts with positive cases.

Except Nagarkurnool (7), all other districts reported cases in double digits.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.78 per cent, while it was 2.0 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far was 59,374, while 22,628 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 71.84 per cent in the state, while it was 69.33 per cent in the country.

The bulletin said 18,035 samples were tested on August 10 taking the cumulative to 6.42 lakh.

The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104. People can contact 9154170960 on whatsapp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals or laboratories, the bulletin added.

State Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who held a review meeting with officials on Monday on complaints against private hospitals, said complaints had been received against almost all private hospitals in the city.

Show-cause notice had been issued to every hospital and clarification was sought from them, an official release quoted him as saying.

The minister directed constitution of a committee immediately to examine the clarifications given by the hospitals.

He also instructed to initiate tough action against hospitals who are found guilty, it added.

He asked health officials to draw up plans to take over 50 per cent of the beds in private hospitals, and to provide COVID-19 treatment to patients as per government norms, if there is no change in the attitude of private hospitals.

A central team, which was on a visit to the city on Monday, also suggested action against hospitals as per the Epidemic Diseases Act, Rajender said.