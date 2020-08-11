140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,267,153

53,016

Recovered

1,581,640

47,362

Deaths

45,352

886

Maharashtra52451335842118050 Tamil Nadu3028752446755041 Andhra Pradesh2355251456362116 Karnataka182354991263312 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
8 dead, 1,896 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

PTI
Published Aug 11, 2020, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2020, 1:10 pm IST
The declining trend in fresh coronavirus cases continued in GHMC, with only 338 new cases being reported
 Telangana clocks 1,896 fresh COVID-19 cases, eight deaths. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded an addition of 1,896 new COVID-19 cases and eight more fatalities, pushing the total infection tally in the state to 82,647.

The declining trend in fresh coronavirus cases continued in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), with only 338 new cases being reported, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing data as of 8 PM on August 10.

 

Rangareddy 147 cases, Karimnagar 121 and Medchal-Malkajgiri 119, Warangal Urban 95, topped the list of districts with positive cases.

Except Nagarkurnool (7), all other districts reported cases in double digits.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.78 per cent, while it was 2.0 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far was 59,374, while 22,628 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 71.84 per cent in the state, while it was 69.33 per cent in the country.

 

The bulletin said 18,035 samples were tested on August 10 taking the cumulative to 6.42 lakh.

The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104. People can contact 9154170960 on whatsapp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals or laboratories, the bulletin added.

State Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who held a review meeting with officials on Monday on complaints against private hospitals, said complaints had been received against almost all private hospitals in the city.

Show-cause notice had been issued to every hospital and clarification was sought from them, an official release quoted him as saying.

 

The minister directed constitution of a committee immediately to examine the clarifications given by the hospitals.

He also instructed to initiate tough action against hospitals who are found guilty, it added.

He asked health officials to draw up plans to take over 50 per cent of the beds in private hospitals, and to provide COVID-19 treatment to patients as per government norms, if there is no change in the attitude of private hospitals.

A central team, which was on a visit to the city on Monday, also suggested action against hospitals as per the Epidemic Diseases Act, Rajender said.

 

...
