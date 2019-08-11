Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2019 TMC to protest again ...
TMC to protest against IT notices to Dura Puja committees

Published Aug 11, 2019, 4:31 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 4:31 pm IST
TMC Chief also said that the Trinamool Congress Banga Janani Wing will be sitting on dharna on Tuesday, August 13 against the IT notices.
'These festivals are for all and we do not want any pujo festival to be taxed. This will be a burden on the organizers,' Mamata said. (Photo: File)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee on Sunday voiced dissent against income tax notice being issued to Durga Pujo committees and stated that her party will protest against the move on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee wrote, "The Income Tax Dept has issued notices to many committees who organize Durga pujos, asking them to pay taxes. We are proud of all our national festivals."

 

"These festivals are for all and we do not want any pujo festival to be taxed. This will be a burden on the organizers. Bangla govt withdrew tax, which was earlier there, on Ganga Sagar Mela. We protest and demand 'no taxation on Durga pujo and Durga pujo committees", she added.

TMC Chief also said that the Trinamool Congress Banga Janani Wing will be sitting on dharna on Tuesday, August 13 against the IT notices.

Earlier on July 22, Banerjee had hit out at the BJP and said that the puja committees should not come under the radar of the income tax.

"When the election comes, they do Hindu-Muslim.... When the election comes, they do this side and that side... Festival is a festival. I will just say one thing that if some party uses fund for elections that is not under income-tax. So, if puja committees do puja it should not come under income tax," Banerjee said after a meeting with Zilla Parishad members.

"This is a donation given by the public. I condemn this attitude of bringing the puja committee under Income Tax. This is an insult to puja. This is a community programme. The way they are being harassed, I am feeling sad.... During the elections, they take the Hindu along, and after the election, they do this," she had said.

