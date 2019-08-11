Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2019 Setbacks to Cong: Ex ...
Setbacks to Cong: Ex-MP quits, veteran Assam leader joins BJP

Pointing out that Congress party has lost the direction, Mr Roy said that he was inspired by the agenda of Hindutva of the BJP.
Guwahati: A day after former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Rajya Sabha member Bhubaneswar Kalita joined the BJP, the Opposition Congress party suffered another setback with veteran Congress leader and former minister Gautam Roy and ex-Rajya Sabha MP Santiuse Kujur quitting the party on Saturday.

Mr Roy who was one of the tallest leaders of the Congress party in Barak Valley was quick to announce his decision of joining the BJP soon. Pointing out that Congress party has lost the direction, Mr Roy said that he was inspired by the agenda of Hindutva of BJP.

 

Indicating that he would be joining the BJP in a day or two, Mr Roy soon nafter submitting his resignation also called on Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass. Mr Roy, who is facing serious corruption charges in the social welfare department during his tenure as minister in Congress regime was recently summoned by the Criminal Investigation Department of Assam Police for questioning. However, progress of the investigation was not known, sources said that CID is yet to file charge-sheet into the multi-crore rupees scam.

The veteran Congress leader said that he has sent his resignation to the Assam Congress president Ripun Bora.

Mr Roy also clarified that he was joining the BJP alone. He claimed, “I am in good terms with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” Lauding the Prime Minister and saffron policy, Mr Roy said, “For past 30 years, it was the votes of Hindu that kept me winning the elections. This was also the reason that I am attracted towards Hidutva.”

Earlier on Friday veteran Congress leader Bhubaneswar Kalita joined the BJP in New Delhi. Mr Kalita, said that the Act East Policy was earlier confined to papers only but it has become a reality now. This has come as a boon to the people of the Northeast. Lauding the steps taken in J-K, Mr Kalita said that in the future people will benefit from it, and Kashmir will develop. The move will also unite India, he opined.

Mr Kalita, a veteran Congress leader, had held the Congress party’s stand on J-K as the prime reason for his resignation from the Rajya Sabha and Congress party.

Another tea-tribe leader and veteran Congress leader Santiuse Kujurhas also sent his resignation to the party but has not indicated his plan to join the BJP so far.

