Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will visit the rain-affected people in the district on Monday. He will arrive in Kozhikode on Sunday evening and attend a meeting at the Malappuram collectorate to take stock of the situation. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said that Rahul would land at Karipur airport on Sunday evening. Earlier, Way-anad district administration had requested him not to land there so as not to hamper relief operations.

Rahul told reporters in New Delhi that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the flood situation. The PM assured to help the state in all ways.

Meanwhile, the UDF leadership's visit to Wayanad has been cancelled due to bad weather. Apart from Chennithala, KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran has been camping in Malabar.

Rahul has been in frequent touch with the Wayanad district administration on the flood situation. He stayed away from the Congress Working Committee meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday to choose a new party president, it is learnt.