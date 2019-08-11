Pakistan suspends bus service to Delhi

Punjab police personnel escort a Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation bus in Amritsar on Saturday as it returns to Lahore without passengers.

New Delhi: The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has apparently informed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on telephone that the Delhi-Lahore bus service is being suspended but there was no written communication to this effect at least till Saturday evening.

This was confirmed by DTC officials to this newspaper on Saturday. The DTC is now in touch with the Union home ministry on the next course of action. “A PTDC bus carrying two passengers left for Lahore at 6 am from the Ambedkar Stadium bus terminal. Three passengers are on-board a DTC bus coming from Lahore to Delhi,” a senior Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) officer told news agencies.

The bus service was first started in February 1999 but suspended after the 2001 Parliament attack. It was restarted in July 2003.

The move is in line with the decisions taken during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) held on Wednesday, Pakistan minister for communications Murad Saeed said.

The Lahore-Delhi bus service is operated from Ambedkar Stadium terminal near Delhi Gate. DTC buses ply every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and PTDC buses every Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday, from Delhi to Lahore.