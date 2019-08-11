Nation Current Affairs 11 Aug 2019 Pakistan suspends bu ...
Pakistan suspends bus service to Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Aug 11, 2019, 2:26 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 2:26 am IST
The bus service was first started in February 1999 but suspended after the 2001 Parliament attack.
Punjab police personnel escort a Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation bus in Amritsar on Saturday as it returns to Lahore without passengers.
New Delhi: The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has apparently informed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on telephone that the Delhi-Lahore bus service is being suspended but there was no written communication to this effect at least till Saturday evening.

This was confirmed by DTC officials to this newspaper on Saturday. The DTC is now in touch with the Union home ministry on the next course of  action. “A PTDC bus carrying two passengers left for Lahore at 6 am from the Ambedkar Stadium bus terminal. Three passengers are on-board a DTC bus coming from Lahore to Delhi,” a senior Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) officer told news agencies.

 

The bus service was first started in February 1999 but suspended after the 2001 Parliament attack. It was restarted in July 2003.

The move is in line with the decisions taken during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) held on Wednesday, Pakistan minister for communications Murad Saeed said.

The Lahore-Delhi bus service is operated from Ambedkar Stadium terminal near Delhi Gate. DTC buses ply every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and PTDC buses every Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday, from Delhi to Lahore.

...
A temporary walkway built for construction of a new bridge was washed off in the flash floods at Korappuzha in Kozhikode on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

3 more die in rain havoc in Kozhikode

Vadvur lake was declared a birds sanctuary in 1999. Forest department created ten mounds with babul and other trees for birds to nestle. These mounds 1.5mts high and 50 mts in length and ten mts in breadth are located well inside the lake providing the birds trees to perch and prey upon in the lake. .

Greens welcome new Central notification on eco-sensitive zone status for sanctuaries

The number of such ‘outdated’ legislations may go up to 200, sources in the commission said on Saturday.

Now, Madhya Pradesh to scrap 200 obsolete laws

Rescue workers in action at Kavalappara, Malappuram on Saturday where more than 50 persons suspected buried in a landslide. (Photo: DC)

Wayanad: 60-member team at Ranimala saved



